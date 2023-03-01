Ruling front and opposition slam Centre for LPG price hike

March 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

The ruling front and the opposition have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for the “unjustified” ₹50 hike in LPG domestic cylinder price.

The State secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] said it would muster public opinion against the price hike. The Centre had ensured that hearths do not burn in working-class homes.

The ₹351 hike on commercial LPG cylinders would impact small-scale traders involved in the hotel and confectionery business. It would render street food too dear for ordinary people. Wayside eateries and pavement food vendors would have no choice but to close shop or hike rates.

Tourism Minister Mohammad Riyaz said the Central government stabbed the public in the back by hiking the price of LPG immediately after the Northeast elections. The move showed the BJP’s political duplicity.

He said the 20% hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders would adversely impact the hotel and restaurant industries.

The Minister’s condemnation came amidst the public fear that the LPG price hike would upend household budgets and drive up the price of hotel food. It would also contribute to inflation and price rise.

Mr. Riyaz also took a dig at the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition. He said the opposition had turned its back on the Centre’s anti-people policies and focused on berating the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and its leadership.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, and UDF convenor M.M. Hassan slammed the price hike, terming it as patently anti-people.