Byju's announces rejig of business; founder Raveendran to take over firm's daily operations

The edtech major will also consolidate its business into three focused divisions - the learning App, online classes and tuition centres, and test-prep

April 15, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A Byju’s logo is seen in this illustration taken, June 22, 2023.

A Byju’s logo is seen in this illustration taken, June 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the edtech company Think and Learn, which owns the Byju's brand, will handle the firm's day-to-day operations following the resignation of CEO Arjun Mohan, the company said on April 15.

The company has also announced a major rejig of the business that will consolidate its business into three focused divisions - the learning App, online classes and tuition centres, and test-prep.

"The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by outgoing BYJU'S India CEO Arjun Mohan. This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company," the company said.

Mr. Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his expertise to the company during this transformation phase.

Over the past four years, Mr. Raveendran focused primarily on strategic aspects such as raising capital and driving global expansion.

"With this new organisational structure and with the return of Byju Raveendran as the operational leader, BYJU'S is now well-positioned to begin its next chapter of innovation-led growth by launching at scale its new suite of AI-first products that have already received an overwhelmingly positive feedback in the pilot phase," the statement said.

business (general) / education

