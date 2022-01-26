BVG strengths JKEMS fleet

Jammu and Kashmir Emergency Medical Services 108/102 is a Public-Private Partnership venture between the Government of J&K and Ladakh and BVG India Ltd.

BVG India Ltd, which is into offering emergency response services, said it has added 34 more advanced life support ambulances to Jammu & Kashmir’s JKEMS 108/102 emergency medical services fleet.

With this addition, the company is serving with an ambulance fleet of 511 vehicles for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories.

The fleet includes 211 ambulances for Dial-108 & 300 ambulances for Dial-102 service.

Hanmantrao Ramdas Gaikwad, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), BVG India Ltd., said, “Our pioneered initiatives such as ambulance equipped with defibrillators, ventilators, blood pressure monitoring equipment, pulse oximetry and medical grade oxygen delivery systems with all life-saving medicines and first in India to provide doctors with ambulances had played a key role in saving lives of crore people who were in need of critical medical assistance.”