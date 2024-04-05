April 05, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to facilitate wider non-resident participation in the Sovereign Green Bonds by permitting eligible foreign investors in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to invest in such bonds.

“A scheme for investment and trading in SGrBs by eligible foreign investors in IFSC is being notified separately in consultation with the Government and the IFSC Authority,” Governor Shaktikanta Das announced as additional measures soon after the bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting on April 5, 2024.

Based on an announcement in the Union Budget for FY 2022-23, the Government of India had issued Sovereign Green Bonds in January 2023. The SGrBs were also issued as part of the Government borrowing calendar in FY 2023-24.

At present, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered with SEBI are permitted to invest in SGrBs under the different routes available for investment by FPIs in government securities.