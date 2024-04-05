GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections
Live

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates | Policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; real GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7%

The central banking authority of India has kept the repo rate unchanged for the last six consecutive MPC meetings

April 05, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. File.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. File. | Photo Credit: AP

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India after a detailed assessment is announcing the policy repo rates on April 5. 

The central banking authority of India has kept the repo rate unchanged for the last six consecutive MPC meetings. Monetary Policy Committee was constituted under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. MPC is a six-member committee comprising three members from RBI including Governor Shaktikanta Das and three members appointed by the Central government.

The two-day review meeting of the MPC that commenced on April 3 concludes today. The RBI had maintained the status quo on policy rates and stances in its last review, which was held in February 2024. The decision however was not unanimous and one member has recommended a rate cut of 25 basis points and policy change stand to neutral.

(With agency inputs)

Read live updates here:

  • April 05, 2024 10:32
    India’s Forex reserves reach all-time high

    India’s foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of $645.6 billion as of March 29, 2024, Governor Das said. 

    He cited latest data on various external vulnerability indicators which suggested improved resilience of India’s external sector. 

    “We remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably,” he added. 

  • April 05, 2024 10:26
    Headline inflation has eased to 5.1% in Jan and Feb: Das

    Growth has continued to sustain its momentum, surpassing all projections. Headline inflation has eased to 5.1% during both January and February, and this has come down to 5.1% in these two months from the earlier peak of 5.7% in the month of December, RBI Governor said. 

    Looking ahead, robust growth prospects provide the policy space to remain focused on inflation and ensure its descent to the target of 4%, he adds.

  • April 05, 2024 10:19
    CPI inflation for FY25 projected at 4.5%

    Governor Das, announcing the Monetary Policy decision, said that CPI inflation for FY25 has been projected at 4.5%. The Committee has maintained its figures from February.

    Back in February, CPI inflation was projected at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24 with Q4 at 5.0 per cent.

    Food inflation pressures accentuated in February; MPC remains vigilant towards upside risk of inflation, says RBI Governor.

    High, persisting food inflation could unhinge anchoring of inflationary expectations, he added. 

  • April 05, 2024 10:19
    Standing Deposit Facility rate remains at 6.25%: Das

    The Standing Deposit Facility rate remains at 6.25% and the Marginal Standing Facility rate and Bank Rate remain at 6.75%, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monetary Policy decisions.

  • April 05, 2024 10:16
    Real GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7%

    The Monetary Policy Committee has projected the real GDP growth for FY25 at 7%.

    This is also consistent with its announcement made previously in February. 

  • April 05, 2024 10:16
    Monetary policy must remain actively disinflationary at this stage: Das

    Robust growth provides space for monetary policy to remain focused on bringing inflation down to its 4% target, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his statement while announcing the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee.

    Monetary policy must remain actively disinflationary at this stage, Mr. Das said.

    - Reuters

  • April 05, 2024 10:11
    Monetary Policy Committee decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 6.5%

    The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep policy rate unchanged at 6.5%.

    The central banking authority of India has kept the repo rate unchanged for the last six consecutive MPC meetings.

    The decision was made with a majority of 5:1

Related Topics

Reserve Bank of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.