Banks not to make any dividend payment amid COVID-19 stress

Providing relaxation to lenders, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that banks shall be exempted from making dividend payment in the light of financial difficulties posed by COVID-19 pandemic.
Making a slew of announcement to ease the pressure on financial sector, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the 90-day norm will not apply on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks.
To maintain financial health, he said, banks have been exempt to make any further dividend payout in view of financial difficulties arising from COVID-19.
On the inflation front, he said CPI based inflation has declined in March and it is expected to ease further.
RBI will take advantage of the falling price situation and pass on benefit to borrowers, he hinted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.