Retail inflation eases to 5.91% in March

Retail inflation slowed to 5.91% in March over the previous month, mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Monday. File

Retail inflation slowed to 5.91% in March over the previous month, mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the retail inflation while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

Retail inflation slowed to 5.91% in March over the previous month, mainly due to easing food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.58% in February 2020 and 2.86% in March 2019.

The inflation in the food basket was 8.76 per cent in March 2020, lower from 10.81 per cent in the previous month, as per the CPI data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at around 4%.

Reserve Bank of India
