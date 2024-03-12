GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retail inflation eases marginally to 5.09% in February

The manufacturing sector’s growth slowed to 3.2%

March 12, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Prices of food remained elevated. File

Prices of food remained elevated. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

India’s retail inflation remained virtually unchanged at 5.09% in February from 5.10% in January, even as food prices paid by consumers rose from 8.3% to 8.66%, the National Statistical Office said on March 12.

The industrial output growth slowed to 3.8% in January, from an upgraded uptick of 4.24% in December. The manufacturing sector’s growth slowed to 3.2% from 4.5% a month ago, even as the uptick in mining and electricity generation accelerated to 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively.

The production of consumer durables jumped 10.9%, the highest in three months. However, consumer non-durables output shrank 0.3%, marking the second year-on-year drop in production levels in three months.

The production of capital goods picked up pace to grow 4.1% in January, and intermediate goods also grew faster at 4.8% compared to 3.9% in December 2023. However, the growth rates for primary goods and infrastructure/construction goods eased to 2.9% and 4.6%, respectively in January.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.