Retail inflation eases marginally to 5.09% in February

March 12, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s retail inflation remained virtually unchanged at 5.09% in February from 5.10% in January, even as food prices paid by consumers rose from 8.3% to 8.66%, the National Statistical Office said on March 12.

The industrial output growth slowed to 3.8% in January, from an upgraded uptick of 4.24% in December. The manufacturing sector’s growth slowed to 3.2% from 4.5% a month ago, even as the uptick in mining and electricity generation accelerated to 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively.

The production of consumer durables jumped 10.9%, the highest in three months. However, consumer non-durables output shrank 0.3%, marking the second year-on-year drop in production levels in three months.

The production of capital goods picked up pace to grow 4.1% in January, and intermediate goods also grew faster at 4.8% compared to 3.9% in December 2023. However, the growth rates for primary goods and infrastructure/construction goods eased to 2.9% and 4.6%, respectively in January.