RBI’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; real GDP growth for 2024-25 projected at 7%

The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022

February 08, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, February 8, 2024 after a detailed assessment decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. 

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

“Consequently, after taking into accounts various, the real GDP growth for 2023-24 has been projected at 7%. This is slightly less than 7.3% of 2023-24.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

While the CPI headline inflation for 2023-24 is projected at 5.4% with Q4 at 5%, the CPI headline inflation for 2024-25 is projected at 4.5%.

“Uncertainty in food prices continue to impinge on headline inflation,” Mr. Das said.

In December, the Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) stood at 5.69 per cent.

The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Growth is outpacing most analysts’ forecasts: Das

Stating that India’s potential growth is propelled by structural drivers, Mr. Das said India’s growth rate is accelerating and outpacing most analysts’ forecasts.

With the Investment cycle had gaining steam aided by sustained thrust of government capital expenditure, the momentum in economic activity is expected to continue in fiscal year 2024-25 also, Mr. Das said.

Industry hails RBI’s move

“The long-term benefits of owning a home have led to sustainable growth in the segment and we see this up-cycle continuing in 2024,” said Ramani Sastri, Chairman and MD, Sterling Developers.

“With economic growth, the premium housing segment too will continue to witness higher demand in the future. Real estate investments hence remain one of the most desired investments due to their strong base and reliability factor,” Mr. Sastri said.

“Going forward, there can be further uptick in demand with reduction in rates, making it even more enticing for prospective homebuyers and bolster overall market confidence,” Mr. Sastry added.

“With the RBI’s inchanged repo rate at 6.5%, homebuyers retain their advantage of relatively affordable home loan interest rate,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, and expected the momentum in housing sales to continue.

