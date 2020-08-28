Economy

‘Local transfer pricing cases to go faceless’

The Income-Tax Department will soon start sending out intimation to assessees undergoing scrutiny that such cases would now be handled under faceless assessment, a tax official said on Friday.

CBDT Additional Commissioner Jaishree Sharma also said domestic transfer pricing cases, too, will be covered under the faceless assessment mechanism.

Asked whether the previous notices still stand valid, the official said, “Previous notices will not become redundant.”

Reassessment cases would also be a part of the faceless scheme.

