Industrial production shrinks 0.3% in December

The country’s industrial output contracted by 0.3% in December, weighed by a decline in the manufacturing sector, government data showed on Wednesday.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.5% in December 2018.
According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output declined by 1.2% compared to growth of 2.9 per cent in the same month a year ago.
Electricity generation also dipped 0.1% as against a growth of 4.5 per cent in December 2018.
Mining sector output grew by 5.4%, compared to a contraction of 1% earlier.
The IIP growth during April-December period of the current fiscal decelerated to 0.5% from 4.7% expansion in the same period of 2018-19.
