HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GST revenues hit record-high in April at ₹ 1.87 lakh crore

April 20 also marked the highest ever single day GST collection, the Finance Ministry said, with ₹68,228 crore remitted by taxpayers through 9.8 lakh transactions

May 01, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection for April was record-high at ₹ 1.87 lakh crore, the government said on May 1, 2023.

The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection for April was record-high at ₹ 1.87 lakh crore, the government said on May 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

India’s gross GST revenues hit a record high in April at ₹ 1,87,035 crore, 12% higher than the same month last year which had clocked the previous highest tax tally of ₹1.67 lakh crore.

Also read: March sees second highest GST collection of ₹1.6 lakh crore

GST Revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 16% higher in April year-on-year. The Finance Ministry did not disclose the revenues attributable to goods imports for April, which had risen 8% in March.

GST Compensation Cess collections also hit a fresh record of ₹12,025 crore in April, which included about ₹900 crore collected from imports of goods. This tally eclipsed the ₹11,931 crore collected through the Cess in February, which was the highest till now.

April 20 also marked the highest ever single day GST collection, the ministry said, with ₹68,228 crore remitted by taxpayers through 9.8 lakh transactions.

Related Topics

taxes and duties / business (general) / India / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.