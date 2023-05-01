GST revenues hit record-high in April at ₹ 1.87 lakh crore

May 01, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

India’s gross GST revenues hit a record high in April at ₹ 1,87,035 crore, 12% higher than the same month last year which had clocked the previous highest tax tally of ₹1.67 lakh crore.

GST Revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 16% higher in April year-on-year. The Finance Ministry did not disclose the revenues attributable to goods imports for April, which had risen 8% in March.

GST Compensation Cess collections also hit a fresh record of ₹12,025 crore in April, which included about ₹900 crore collected from imports of goods. This tally eclipsed the ₹11,931 crore collected through the Cess in February, which was the highest till now.

April 20 also marked the highest ever single day GST collection, the ministry said, with ₹68,228 crore remitted by taxpayers through 9.8 lakh transactions.