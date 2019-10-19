Govt. appoints 3 new members to PMEAC

The government has appointed economists Neelkanth Mishra, Neelesh Shah and V. Anantha Nageswaran to the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC).

The government announced this on Saturday. The moves comes soon after the PMEAC was reconstituted, with the new members appointed for two years.

PMEAC chairman

Bibek Debroy remains the chairman of the PMEAC and Ratan Watal its Member-Secretary.

Last month, the government announced that it was appointing JP Morgan chief economist for India Sajjid Chinoy to the PMEAC.

Erstwhile members Rathin Roy and Shamika Ravi did not see their membership getting extended.

Mr. Mishra is managing director and India equity strategist for Credit Suisse. Mr. Shah is managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

Mr. Nageswaran is the dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University.

“It is a privilege to serve on a committee dedicated to enhancing the dynamism of the Indian economy.

“In my capacity as a member of the committee, I look forward to working closely with members of the Council on all issues that have a bearing on the Indian economy,” Mr. Nageswaran said on his appointment.