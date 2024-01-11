GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Direct tax collections cross 80% of 2023-24 target

The net direct tax kitty has grown ₹1 lakh crore since December 17, when it had crossed ₹13.7 lakh crore.

January 11, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
India’s net direct tax collections touched ₹14.7 lakh crore by January 10, meeting over four-fifths of this year’s target and reflecting a growth of 19.4% over the same period of 2022-23.  

India’s net direct tax collections touched ₹14.7 lakh crore by January 10, meeting over four-fifths of this year’s target and reflecting a growth of 19.4% over the same period of 2022-23.  

India’s net direct tax collections touched ₹14.7 lakh crore by January 10, meeting over four-fifths of this year’s target and reflecting a growth of 19.4% over the same period of 2022-23.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on January 11 said that provisional direct tax collections continue to register ‘steady growth’ with gross collections rising 16.77% to ₹17.18 lakh crore, led by a 26.11% rise in Personal Income Tax (PIT) inflows. Corporate Income Tax or CIT collections grew at a relatively muted pace of 8.32%.

“After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 12.37% and that in PIT collections is 27.26% (PIT only),” the Board said in a statement. Net of refunds, PIT and Securities Transaction Tax receipts were up 27.22%.

The net direct tax kitty has grown ₹1 lakh crore since December 17, when it had crossed ₹13.7 lakh crore. At the time, the growth was slightly higher at 20.66%.

“Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs. 14.70 lakh crore which is 19.41% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This collection is 80.61% of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for F.Y. 2023-24,” the statement said.

Refunds amounting to ₹2.48 lakh crore had been issued to taxpayers by Wednesday, around ₹23,000 crore than the refunds that had been sent by December 17.

Related Topics

taxes and duties / economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.