GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tax kitty up 20.7%, crosses 75% of Budget target

December 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Word DIRECT TAX composed of wooden dices. Closeup

Word DIRECT TAX composed of wooden dices. Closeup | Photo Credit: TolikoffPhotography

India’s net direct tax collections had grown 20.7% by December 17 to cross ₹13.70 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, indicating that 75.15% of the year’s direct tax target has been met.

As of November 30, the net direct tax kitty stood at ₹10.64 lakh crore or 58.34% of the Budget estimates, so collections have risen by ₹3.06 lakh crore so far in December as per the latest provisional numbers.

“The net direct tax collection of ₹13,70,388 crore (as on 17.12.2023) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at ₹6,94,798 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at ₹6,72,962 crore (net of refund),” the ministry said.

Total Advance Tax collections so far this year stood at ₹6,25,249 crore, reflecting a growth of 19.94% so far this year, with corporate taxes of ₹4,81,840 crore and personal income tax of ₹1,43,404 crore.

A little over ₹22,000 crore of refunds have been effected in December, as per the ministry’s data which showed total tax refunds stood at ₹2,25,251 crore as of Sunday, from about ₹2.03 lakh crore by November 30.

Gross direct tax collections stood at ₹15,95,639 crore, which included CIT of ₹7,90,049 crore and ₹8,02,902 crore from Personal Income Tax and Securities Transaction Tax. “Minor head-wise collection comprises Advance Tax of ₹6,25,249 crore; Tax Deducted at Source of ₹7,70,606 crore; Self-Assessment Tax of ₹1,48,677 crore; Regular Assessment Tax of ₹36,651 crore; and Tax under other minor heads of ₹14,455 crore,” the ministry statement said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.