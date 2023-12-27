GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taxpayers urged to comply with e-verification scheme

December 27, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Principal Director General of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation) Sunita Bainsla, senior I-T officials with leaders of FTCCI and ICAI at a seminar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Principal Director General of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation) Sunita Bainsla, senior I-T officials with leaders of FTCCI and ICAI at a seminar in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A seminar on the Income Tax e-verification scheme with Principal Director General of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation) Sunita Bainsla was organised here on Tuesday by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Hyderabad has a large number of cases of pending e-verification. It has an equally large number of non-response cases, which is a matter of concern and challenges ahead, Ms. Bainsla told the interactive programme.

In a press release, the organisers said that the senior official highlighted how the scheme is simple, easy to comply and a win-win for all concerned — tax papers, CAs and the I-T department. E-verification is the way forward and important. She urged people to comply and cooperate with the department.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes in December 2021 had notified the e-verification scheme 2021 to encourage voluntary tax compliance and to facilitate a transparent and non-intrusive tax administration.

Director of Income Tax (I & CI) (Administration), New Delhi, Raj Gopal Sharma gave a detailed presentation on the e-verification scheme. Director of Income Tax (I & CI) Hyderabad M. Vijay Kumar, FTCCI president Meela Jayadev and ICAI Hyderabad CA Chairman Satish Kumar spoke.

