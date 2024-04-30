Fabzen Technologies: No.1 Non-Funded Gaming Company in India

April 30, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Fabzen Technologies Private Limited: with around 1.25 Cr+ user base, is a company embodied with skill-based games that carry a unique cape for creativity, thrill, and excitement has been the recent upshot to new age gaming. Despite no external funding, Fabzen had a chartbuster break in the industry and got the name India’s No.1 non-funded gaming company in 2023. It led itself to the top with a promising team and a rare idea that blew up to take everyone by flamboyance.

It all started in 2017, when a profound enthusiast Mr. Mrithunjay Kumar Yadav was pursuing his engineering at Pune and continued doing other jobs side-by-side to support his daily needs while never letting his dream of being an entrepreneur die. During this time, he came across a newspaper article that wrote about the gaming industry and it’s gaining traction in the new world. It aroused a sense of keenness in him that led to more research and market observations of games. To his surprise, he discovered immense possibilities in this sector that could turn a corner and decided to level it up with his entrepreneurial skills.

This laid the foundation of Fabzen Technologies Private Limited with Mr Mrithunjay as its founder. Later in 2023, the CEO position was promised to Mr. Ashwini Kumar, an NIT graduate. The company was named after a phrase called “ A Fabulous Generation” indicating the nascent yet fiercely passionate young team who form the backbone of Fabzen. The company possesses several positives like revitalizing a product-centric platform, maintaining friendly relationships with their employees, freedom to exhibit each one’s talent, room for creativity and much more.

The entire working mass was laid in smaller units that united and backed this supremely intent-driven creation in the name of skill-based online games with a unique outline. When games were known as modes of entertainment, Fabzen believed that they were much more than that. The mission was to make games that not just entertained people but also transferred them to an entirely alien world that tested the player’s intuition, intelligence, calculative skills, foreseeing probabilities, and most of all, their gaming spirit.

It was an alarm to the country about the arrival of a gaming platform that would take the entire industry by storm. The marketing team hit all the chords by generating creative social media content, ad campaigns, partnerships, branding etc. They also send personalised messages to users as a part of customer relationship management. All in all, it reached everyone from everywhere in India.

In 2019, Ludo Empire, their first game went live and was a big hit. They were imbibed with unique features alongside high-end technologies and RNG certification that stood out to charm their users. Though challenges hit, they were fought back and soon the app started gaining unparalleled popularity.

Later in 2021, Callbreak Empire was launched which redefined card games to many players. The popularity of the games and the company’s zeal for perfection have them constantly working to better the gaming experience through regular updates, integrated features, and newer games. This led Fabzen to hit the headlines of Silicon India Magazine which rated them as one of the top 10 in the category of fantasy gaming companies in 2022.

Post this, Skill Patti Empire was framed which hit screens in 2023 and walked Fabzen to glory. The company is soon coming up with Empire Games which will be a culmination of all 3 games for easy accessibility. Apart from this, it also provides cloud services through CloudZenia that aims to help small to medium-scale businesses grow to their maximum potential.

Fabzen is a company that upholds its morals of social responsibility by involving in CSR activities where it lends a helping hand to the needy as it believes in growing as a team and a country overall.

Today, with over crores of users, Fabzen Technologies Private Limited is one of the most trusted gaming platforms all over India with ISO and AIGF certifications, and soon it shall ink its hallmark globally. The company with its valour is sure to set a butterfly effect in the world of gaming that would move everyone to gallops of entertainment.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”