  • 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Designed to help balance blood sugar levels naturally.
  • 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐬: Gymne-Mag D helps lower post-meal blood sugar levels by blocking receptors in the intestines and stopping sugar absorption. 
  • 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Gymne-Mag D is a stimulator that helps in the production of insulin in the pancreas. This helps regenerate insulin-producing islet cells and helps lower blood sugar levels. 
  • 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: Gymnema extract can help manage weight and suppress the accumulation of liver fats, reducing unwanted “LDL” cholesterol triglycerides and lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases. 
  • 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧, 𝐠𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐧-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐬𝐨𝐲-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐆𝐌𝐎: Capsules are made with natural ingredients and contain no added flavors, preservatives, artificial colors, or sweeteners.