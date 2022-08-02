Phentermine Over-The-Counter (OTC): 4 Best Phentermine Alternatives for Weight Loss

If we bear in mind the fact that Phentermine is a “top” supplement for the weight loss process, then today we’ll discuss something even better: the Phentermine Over the Counter Products, legal alternatives to Phentermine, non-prescription/non-chemical /100% safe.

Phentermine Over the Counter Supplements: Best Alternatives to Buy Online

In this article, we will look at legal and non-prescription alternatives to the well-known weight loss drug Phentermine.

Specifically, we will see the highest-rated Phentermine Over the Counter Supplements for the year 2022.

They are listed below:

The Four (4) Top Legal Supplements / Over the Counter of Phentermine for the Year 2022

#1. PhenQ - Best Phentermine Alternative Overall

The Manufacturing Company

The PhenQ weight loss supplement is today, without a doubt, the most popular choice of Over the Counter (OTC) Phentermine Alternative.

Its company - Wolfson Brands Limited (Europe) – based in London, has FDA and GMP certified facilities.

It uses only the highest quality all-natural ingredients of pharmaceutical level.

Nevertheless, what definitely creates a sense of security for us is its recorded 10-year course with many successful products.

Company data – CommunicationWolfson Brands (Europe) Limited

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Phone: +1 (646) 513 2632

Email: support@shop.phenq.com

The company provides all its customers with customer service over 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The company staff (specially trained) consists of fitness specialists/health consultants/nutritionists.

The staff is available to provide you with support and guidance in whatever you need, 24/7, aiming at identifying the most suitable way for you to use the PhenQ supplement whilst gaining the maximum benefits at minimum time.

Key Benefits

Specially designed natural weight loss supplement offering multiple benefits, with only one (1) pill.

Suppresses appetite with a very dynamic dose of Nopal.

Burns fat enhances the metabolic function of the organism with the power of thermogenesis.

Stops the production of new fat cells and drastically prevents the recovery of lost weight.

Boosts the user’s energy levels and keeps the organism “charged” from early in the morning until very late at night.

Improves the user’s mood and psychology, to ensure a smooth diet course.

The supplement – identity - action PhenQ is a multi-action pill which encourages the occurrence of:

suppression of appetite (as a substitute/alternative to Phentermine)

enhanced fat burning

dynamic stimulation of the body’s energy reserves (helps a lot of people following an exercise program to achieve better results)

enhancement of metabolic function by thermogenesis

strong detoxification

improved mood/psychology, boosted self-confidence and better focus on the goal

protection of lean muscle mass from losses

The PhenQ pill combines the action of many weight loss pills together.

A huge innovation of the PhenQ supplement is the addition of a powerful patented ingredient to its composition.

The α-Lacys Reset® mixture (with a special patent) promotes the prevention of new fat cells’ growth, while in addition, according to scientific research, helps in the following important stages of weight loss:

- Enhances the reduction of body fat by up to 7.24%

- Enhances the reduction of body weight by up to 3.44%

- Promotes the effective increase of lean muscle mass by up to 3.80%

Another benefit of the PhenQ supplement we must mention is that it has been voted (by the well-known Men’s Journal) as the No. 1 legal (Over-The-Counter) fat burner in the world.

However, the effective strength of this alternative pill is based on one more parameter.

With calcium ions contained in its formula, it helps in the most efficient operation of some very important enzymes in the body.

The mixture of Capsicum / Piperine/Caffeine/Niacin (also known as Capsimax) acts as a targeted and bulk fat burner due to the strong thermogenic action of its components.

It stops the formation of new fat cells and promotes rapid weight and fat loss from the body.

Chromium Picolinate helps to reduce appetite in general and to control the desire for consuming sugar, fats and carbohydrates, while it also strengthens the control of blood sugar levels and assists on further kilos loss, in a shorter time and a lot easier.

The composition

Caffeine Anhydrous 150 mg

L-Carnitine Furmarate 142.5 mg

α-Lacy 25 mg

Nopal 20 mg

Magnesium Stearate (veg. Derivered) 10 mg

Capsicum Extract 8 mg

Sipernat 225 (silicon dioxide) 5 mg

Niacin Powder 4.5 mg

Piperine Extract 3 mg

Chromium Picolinate 80 mcg

Instructions for use

One (1) pill with plenty of water along with breakfast

One (1) pill with plenty of water along with lunch

Possible side effects

The PhenQ supplement contains a large amount of caffeine - 150 mg - which in some people can cause side effects such as sleep disorders, headaches, nervousness or difficulty concentrating.

The very strong natural appetite suppressant Nopal may cause an upset stomach, bloating or indigestion in some people.

#2. LeanBean - Best Over the Counter Phentermine For Women

The Manufacturing Company

The LeanBean supplement is currently the No.1 female fat burner worldwide- a powerful herbal blend which fights obesity on so many levels.

Suppression of appetite (with three (3) grams of Glucomannan).

Targeted fat burning (with an extreme combination of natural ingredients).

Energy enhancement (with no use of stimulants).

Self-confidence stimulation

In weight loss, there are no “magic” ingredients, only real (and clinically proven) effective ones, which focus on the goal.

The company Ultimate Life Limited manufactures a high-quality product specializing in female weight loss only.

LeanBean – the female fat burner.

Company data – Communication

LeanBean

Ultimate Life Ltd,

Registered at 2 Princes Square,

Princes Exchange,

Leeds, LS1 4HY

Company No: 09846112

VAT No: Gb 298622457

email: info@leanbeanofficial.com

Clearly, the LeanBean supplement and its company, have the required safety and proper production certifications (FDA and GMP), offering the consumer a premium nutritional supplement of high potential.

The company also supports your weight loss effort with a huge 90-day money-back guarantee, i.e. three (3) entire months of risk-free supplementation.

Key Benefits

Suppresses appetite.

Significantly reduces nighttime cravings, cravings for sugar/fat, and overeating.

Enhances metabolic function, increasing the internal temperature of cells (thermogenesis).

Boosts energy and promotes a better and healthier lifestyle, with more physical exercise.

With a mixture of vitamins, it helps in better concentration and in achieving a feeling of wellness.

The Supplement – identity - action

LeanBean has created a very dynamic formula of ingredients, targeting the “female weaknesses”, ultimately leading to weight gain.

Using the maximum clinically-proven amount of Glucomannan, it effectively suppresses appetite and helps in the immediate reduction of body weight (with simultaneous application of diet, or not!).

Then, with another very important ingredient ( Choline), it boosts the metabolism and increases the burning of body fat, even that of the most stubborn nature in the difficult parts of the female body (thighs, buttocks, abdomen, waist, arms).

In addition, it enhances the brain’s ability to concentrate, think, and remember, and helps to strengthen the user’s commitment to achieving his or her ultimate goal.

Furthermore, with a combination of vitamins B6 and B12, it reduces the feeling of fatigue (physical, mental and psychological) usually accompanying any diet or weight loss effort.

Finally, B vitamins promote the proper functioning of the nervous system so you remain calm, with a positive psychology and a sense of wellness.

The composition

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) | one point seventy (1.70) mg 100% of RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)

Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) | two point forty (2.40) μg 100% of RDA

Konjac Fiber (Glucomannan) (from Amorphophallus Konjac) (root) | three thousand (3000) mg

Chromium (as Nicotinate Glycinate Chelate) | thirty-five (35) μg 100% of RDA

Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) eleven (11) mg 100% of RDA

Potassium (as Potassium Chloride) ten (10) mg, 1% of RDA

Green Coffee Bean Extract (50% Chlorogenic Acids) | 6000 mg

Acai Berry Extract 10:1 | twenty (20) mg

Turmeric (Curcuma longa) (root) | 50 mg

Garcinia Cambogia Extract (fruit) (50% HCA|HydroxyCitric Acid) | one hundred (100) mg

Choline (as Choline Bitartrate) | eighty-two point five (82.5) mg

Bioperine (Black Pepper Extract) | twenty (20) mg

Instructions for Use

Three (3) capsules with plenty of water twenty (20) minutes before breakfast

Two (2) capsules with plenty of water thirty (30) minutes before lunch

Two (2) capsules with plenty of water thirty (30) minutes before dinner

Possible side effects

It is very important you never exceed the RDA of a dietary supplement. Overdose of B-complex vitamins can lead to side effects such as excessive urination, diarrhea, blurred vision, vomiting, nausea and excessive thirst.

Besides, it is very important to administer the LeanBean supplement with a large amount of water. The active appetite suppressant contained in its composition in a very large amount (Glucomannan three thousand (3,000) mg, if consumed without a sufficient amount of water, can cause drowning or even death.

#3. PrimeShred

The Manufacturing Company

In the 3rd place, we find the sports supplement which “dries” the body from fat (known as “shredding”) - the PrimeShred.

The supplement company - Health Nutrition Limited - has decided to create a dynamic fat loss supplement specifically for athletes.

Company data – Communication

PrimeShred

Health Nutrition Limited

Foxhall Lodge

Foxhall Rd

Nottingham

NG7 6LH

United Kingdom

support@primeShred.com

+1 (844) 886-1634

PrimeShred, a vegan-friendly/dairy-free/egg-free/soy-free/gluten-free supplement, is a premium choice of legal Over the Counter Phentermine delivering high results (depending on the requirements of professional athletes).

In PrimeShred you find neither preservatives, nor sweeteners, nor toxic substances, nor genetically modified substances ( GMOs).

The supplement company - with tremendous confidence in the dynamics of its product - offers one of the largest money-back guarantees (one hundred (100) full days, i.e. more than 3 months of use to decide if it is right for you).

Key Benefits

Rapid fat burning throughout the body.

Enhancement of thermogenesis and stimulation of the organism’s metabolic function.

Increase in energy reserves.

Enhancement of the ability to concentrate.

Protection of lean muscle mass from damage.

Fights the frustrating “plateau” of your scales.

Weight loss/fat loss/ ribbing/vascularity.

Fat burn, even of the most stubborn fat that you thought would never “leave” you.

The Supplement – identity - action

PrimeShred is an all-natural supplement for “extreme” body fat burning aimed at people with “extreme” requirements of their body condition and of themselves.

It is preferred mainly by male athletes and offers “massive” fat loss with simultaneous protection of lean muscle mass from losses.

PrimeShred supplement uses an advanced formula of third level threat ingredients.

First stage

With specially selected ingredients (such as Caffeine, L-Tyrosine, Rhodiola Rosea, Green Tea and Capsaicin), it instructs the fat cells stored in the organism to break down and release the accumulated fat into the bloodstream.

This is done by producing and increasing the release of epinephrine and norepinephrine (also known as the “major hormones of lipolysis”).

Once released and entered the bloodstream, fat is used for the benefit of the organism converted into beneficial energy.

It is therefore not a coincidence that PrimeShred is broadly used as a sport supplement, as it stimulates energy/fights the feeling of exhaustion/enhances physical strength and endurance.

Second stage

In the next phase, this dynamic supplement accelerates the rate at which the organism burns fat as a fuel for converting it into energy.

This simply means:

faster metabolism -> faster fat loss -> faster weight loss

This acceleration of metabolism makes your organism burn fat as if it were in training, even if you do not exercise.

In fact, if the use of PrimeShred is combined with systematic physical activity, the results are even bigger/more spectacular/faster.

To achieve this, however, it uses a selection of the most powerful natural ingredients with calorific action in its composition (Cayenne Pepper, Green Coffee, Green tea, Caffeine).

According to a scientific study, the capsaicin-like natural ingredients found in Cayenne Pepper can dramatically increase daily fat burning by fifty (50) calories, boost metabolic function at rest by eleven (11%) per cent and boost fat loss by twenty-nine (29%) per cent.

However, the catechins of Green Tea, as well as the chlorogenic acid of Green Coffee, achieve the same fat enhancement.

Finally, L-Tyrosine promotes the production of specific thyroid hormones leading to smooth and optimal functioning of the metabolism.

Third stage

The final stage of the powerful natural sports-shredding supplement is massive energy boost.

Ingredients such as Caffeine, Green Coffee and Green Tea reduce any feeling of fatigue and exhaustion resulting from increased fat and weight loss.

Nevertheless, PrimeShred is not limited to stimulating the body.

Along with the “awakening” of the body, it also achieves the mind “awakening” as well.

Using powerful natural nootropic ingredients, it stimulates brain function and enhances the ability to focus.

The composition

Green Tea Extract (500 mg)

DMAE (150 mg)

L-Tyrosine (300 mg)

Green Coffee (100 mg)

L-Theanine (250 mg)

Vitamin B Complex

Rhodiola Rosea Root (250 mg)

Bioperine (5 mg)

Caffeine Anhydrous (225 mg)

Cayenne Pepper (200 mg)

Instructions for Use

Two (2) capsules with plenty of water thirty (30) minutes before breakfast. (The supplement should be administered daily, both on training and rest days)

Possible Side Effects

DMAE is a 100% natural compound produced in small quantities by the brain, determining the memory and cognitive function of the brain. In high doses, it may cause mild side effects (such as headache, insomnia or overstimulation).

is a 100% natural compound produced in small quantities by the brain, determining the memory and cognitive function of the brain. In high doses, it may cause mild side effects (such as headache, insomnia or overstimulation). Furthermore, in rare cases, L-Theanine is likely to cause gastrointestinal disorders.

The Manufacturing Company

Another very popular dietary supplement of legal Phentermine, PhenGold, which is a product of Swiss Research Labs Limited, is only one of the company’s many popular products, and it has been on the rising trend over the years.

Company data - Communication

© Swiss Research Labs Limited

Registered in England and Wales

Foxhall Lodge

Foxhall Road

Nottingham

NG7 6LH

United Kingdom

Company Number: 12301853

Phone in the US: +1 (844) 257-5353

Telephone in the United Kingdom: +44 (0) 808 164 0304

Email: hello@swissresearchlabs.com

The products of Swiss Research Labs Limited (including PhenGold) are prepared in accordance with all regulations and safety measures as defined by applicable law.

Thus, PhenGold is manufactured in FDA certified facilities and holds GMP certification, for compliance with good manufacturing and marketing practices.

Key Benefits

PhenGold’s multi-action formula enhances the body’s natural ability to burn fat for energy.

Stimulation of metabolic function, even at rest.

Reduces wrinkles and suppresses appetite.

Improves mood and enhances good psychology.

Increases the levels of available energy and fights fatigue.

Helps you overcome the plateau which is keeping you stationary and is dropping your psychology.

Boosts self-confidence and helps you achieve your ultimate goal.

Enhances physical strength and endurance.

The Supplement – identity - action

PhenGold is also a multi-action natural supplement working in a similar way as the pharmaceutical Phentermine.

Enriched with powerful natural fat-burning ingredients, it promotes rapid and targeted fat loss (even in the body’s stubborn fat stores).

It does this by turning on the switch on some specific hormones in the body that promote fat and weight loss.

With ingredients such as Caffeine, L-Tyrosine, Rhodiola Rosea, Capsaicin, Cayenne Pepper and Green Tea, fat burning works like magic.

According to scientific research, Caffeine can increase the body’s metabolic function to great extent, facilitating weight loss from pure fat (even in people who do not exercise regularly).

In any case, I think, a top action of PhenGold is that of suppressing the appetite and cravings for junk foods.

With strong natural appetite suppressants, it promotes a healthier diet and life in general.

All this action of PhenGold, in addition to the excellent stimulation in your body, also offers excellent stimulation in your mind & psychology.

Therefore, it helps you stay focused on your goal, active, positive and full of mood for life.

The composition

Vitamin B3 (as Niacin) 15 mg | ninety-four (94%) percent Daily Value

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 1.3 mg | seventy-six (76%) percent Daily Value

Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 24 mcg | one thousand (1,000%) percent Daily Value

Green Tea (Camellia Sinensis) leaf (standardized to contain 50% Polyphenols) 500 mg

Rhodiola sp. root (standardized to contain 3% Salidrosides) 250 mg

L-Theanine 250 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous 225 mg

Cayenne Pepper (Capsicum annum) fruit 10: 1 Extract 200 mg

Dimethylaminoethanol (as DMAE Bitartrate) 150 mg

Bitartrate) 150 mg Green Coffee (Coffea arabica) bean 4: 1 Extract 100 mg

BioPerine® Black Pepper (Piper nigrum) fruit (standardized to contain ninety-five (95%) per cent piperine) 5 mg

Instructions for Use

Three (3) capsules with plenty of water twenty (20) minutes before breakfast (Ideally administered before training).

Possible Side Effects

Although Green Tea is one of the greatest “health gifts” nature has given us, if consumed in high doses, it can cause stomach upset and constipation. In rare cases, it can also cause a bleeding episode or liver problems. Quite often, Caffeine Anhydrous causes problems in people with sensitivity to stimulants, usually including headache, diarrhea, nervousness, hyperactivity, nausea and increased anxiety.

Phentermine – What is it?

Phentermine is a powerful

analogue of the well-known amphetamine, a sympathomimetic drug which manages to reduce food intake by greatly controlling and suppressing the user’s appetite.

This means it creates a false feeling of satiety in the user, preventing him/her from further food and calorie intake.

However, Phentermine is a very powerful chemical and it is extremely likely to cause significant side effects:

addiction

tachycardia

hypertension

insomnia

nervousness

dry mouth

This is one of the main reasons why Phentermine is not available as an over-the-counter product.

Phentermine is a prescription treatment for obesity, as well as for diseases related to obesity (such as diabetes).

Phentermine Over The Counter vs Phentermine?

Phentermine is indeed the most effective product to fight excess fat, extra pounds and generally any anti-aesthetic fat spot caused by your body weight.

Phentermine is scientifically proven to promote metabolic function and to “burn” even the most stubborn fat in the body.

However, the use of Phentermine is strictly medical, as allowed only with a prescription as a treatment for obesity or other related diseases.

Therefore, for those who do not have such a serious health problem, is there a solution?

Well yes, there is.

The legal alternatives of Phentermine (OTC) have been created for this very reason, to serve the needs of people who need to eliminate some extra kilos, but they are either not allowed or do not want to take medication.

We use the term “Phentermine Over-The-Counter” for all-natural dietary supplements that imitate the active power of Phentermine by promoting metabolic function and maximizing body fat burning.

The four (4) top selections (based on the rating of the consumers) of legal Phentermine analyzed in this article, are the safest and legal alternatives to pharmaceutical Phentermine.

They do not need a prescription, they do not cause side effects and they are not addictive.

How Important is the Composition for a “Good” OTC Phentermine Pill?

In our search for a “quality” weight loss product as an alternative to Phentermine, the composition was one of the key factors we considered.

The selection of active ingredients of a supplement, as well as the predetermined dosage for these selected ingredients (dosage emerged after a series of studies), determine the final “strength” and “power” of the supplement.

Nevertheless, let’s see why it is important to check the composition of the supplement BEFORE you buy it.

1. The Selection of Ingredients (independently)

Each of the ingredients selected to enter the formula of a dietary supplement has a very specific reason for its existence.

No ingredients are randomly inserted into a pill.

By doing an internet search (for each of the ingredients independently), you can find out exactly what it will offer you and why it has been selected to be included in this supplement.

2. The Selection of Ingredients (combined)

Most of the time the effective power of a supplement is based on the combined power of its components, i.e. their synergistic action.

The use of many different ingredients together promotes a multifunctional action of the supplement, allowing it to “isolate” the problem and fight it at its root.

Thus, a single nutritional supplement can function as a fat burner, an appetite suppressant, and as an energy booster all together.

Besides, some weight loss supplements (like PrimeShred) contain ingredients that enhance the user’s athletic performance and protect his/her lean muscle mass from loss.

The PhenGold supplement has included nootropic ingredients in its active formula, for the purpose of enhancing the cognitive function of the brain and promoting good psychology to the user.

In any case, the PhenQ supplement includes all these actions in just one (1) pill and that’s why it is the number one choice for weight loss for thousands of people (men and women) around the world.

3. The Dosage of Ingredients

The dose to which an ingredient is included in a dietary supplement is crucial.

A very small dose is useless, as it can offer absolutely no benefit to the organism.

On the other hand, a very large dose is extremely dangerous, since - as mentioned above - it is likely to cause a number of dangerous reactions and side effects in the organism, which in some cases can be crucial for his/her life.

How Important is it to Select a “Branded” Legal Phentermine Supplement?

Furthermore, another very basic safety rule in selecting a dietary supplement is to ALWAYS select branded products of serious and reputable companies and to ALWAYS order them from their official website (and not from third-party sellers).

Buying high quality products from well-known companies can provide you with a number of important benefits and save you from a lot of risk.

A legal Phentermine supplement from a reputable company has numerous advantages:

It is a controlled and legal product

It is of excellent quality including only top quality tested ingredients

It is manufactured in certified factories (FDA and GMP)

It is covered by a money-back guarantee (at most companies)

It is also offered at a bargain price with multi-buy purchases (in most companies)

You are not in danger of dealing with “scammers”

The four (4) products selected for you are the four (4) top alternative proposals of legal Phentermine, currently in circulation in the legal (global) market.

Phentermine Over the Counter Alternatives | Should I prefer Them and Why?

Since there is not a serious (medical) reason for you to take medication, selecting an all-natural alternative is the ideal solution.

The alternative proposals of legal Phentermine suggested to you, which are products with years of experience in the field, have already been tested and proven 100% effective.

They are legal, over the counter products, safe, do not cause any side effects and do not require a prescription.

Additionally, they offer results almost equivalent to those of the drug Phentermine (however in a slightly broader time).

Nevertheless, legal Phentermine Over The Counter Supplements can help you lose (from a little to a lot more) kilos, gaining the body you have always wanted.

Besides, you get to succeed with absolute safety and respect for your organism.

