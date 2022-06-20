ICL FINCORP providing trustworthy services for over three decades

A towering presence in NBFC sector Irinjalakuda - headquartered ICL FINCORP hardly needs an introduction. A leading non-banking finance company (NBFC), whose flawless track record earned the implicit trust and steadfast loyalty of a substantial number of customers, ICL has rolled out policies tailored to suit changing times and the financial sector to emerge as an even bigger player in the market. The growth and prosperity of customers are the key factors on the basis of which the company has come up with new-age and innovative schemes. Gold loans, which are relied upon by many people, are provided in quick time and at competitive interest rates by ICL FINCORP. Several schemes, including Mahila Suraksha for empowerment of women, as well as business loans can be secured from ICL FINCORP at low interest. Besides, health and life insurance schemes are offered by the company. Meanwhile, with the aim of extending the advantages of non-banking finance sector to maximum number of beneficiaries in a user-friendly manner, ICL FINCORP has set up its first ATM facility at Irinjalakuda. The ATM network, which incorporates the latest banking practices, will enable the company to have own ATMs at all its branches by the end of the 2022-23 financial year. The ICL FINCORP ATM card is being made available with the joint help of Yes Bank. The most modern banking system was made possible with technological assistance of EWIRE Softtech Pvt. Ltd. Using ICL FINCORP ATM card, customers can not only withdraw money from ATMs of their choice, they can also credit money to South Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Indian Bank via CDMs . Providing quality and trustworthy service to customers for 31 years and extending its footprint to GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and several other Indian states are the hallmarks of ICL FINCORP. The company, which has over 250 branches across the country, has plans to open 100-odd branches in the current financial year.

(This article is part of sponsored content programme)