Drinking Water: Act today for a healthier tomorrow!

With the pandemic causing a wave of uncertainty, one cannot refrain from being too vigilant. Our surroundings, what our children consume on a daily basis- has been brought into light more than ever before.

Access to pure drinking water is a fundamental human right for all.

However, as per a report by WHO/UNICEF published in July 2021, around 1 in 4 people lacked safely managed drinking water in their homes and nearly half the world’s population lacked safely managed sanitation. COVID-19 has highlighted the urgent need to ensure everyone can access good hand hygiene. The report also notes vast inequalities with vulnerable children and families suffering the most. (Source: https://www.unwater.org/publications/who-unicef-joint-monitoring-program-for-water-supply-sanitation-and-hygiene-jmp-progress-on-household-drinking-water-sanitation-and-hygiene-2000-2020/ )

It is important to understand that lack of access to clean drinking water leads to waterborne infections, especially in children. Children under five are the most affected by microbial diseases caused by microscopic organisms, like viruses and bacteria.

The main bacterial diseases transmitted through drinking water are Cholera, Gasteroenteritis, Typhoid fever, E.Coli, Salmonellosis, Dysentery, and acute Diarrhoea. In fact, the latest research shows that diarrhoea is the second leading cause of death for children under the age of five.

This leads us to question- is the water we consume on a daily basis safe for us and our children too?

How to ensure your children are drinking germ-free water

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us to relook health and safety within our households in India. So how do you ensure the water your family is drinking is safe, clean and free from viruses and bacteria?

To be safe, experts advice regular maintenance of Water Purifiers and routine checks by certified technicians. This helps your Water Purifier function longer and better. Along with this one should ensure only a genuine UV-C tube is used at the time of replacement.

Most Water Purifiers today use UV-C purification technology.

These tubes alone can protect from millions of germs that could stunt the growth of children and cause health issues.

The UV-C purification technology is capable of destroying 99.9% of microorganisms in water including viruses and pathogenic bacteria. One such virus causes COVID-19, which can be effectively destroyed by UV-C light. (Source: https://www.globallightingassociation.org/images/files/GLA_-_Germicidal_UV-C_Irradiation_Sources_Products_Applications.pdf)

This therefore emphasises why the UV-C tube inside the Water Purifier needs to be replaced periodically.

Experts however do not recommend changing the tube every time the Water Purifier is serviced, but changing it depending on its daily usage and the amount of water purified, paying close attention to the quality of the inlet water.

The checking and maintenance of UV-C tubes is fairly technical and hence should only be examined and changed only by a Water Purifier technician. After a certain volume of water purification is reached, experts advice for replacement of the UV-C tube.

With several fake UV-C lamps available in the market, one must be vigilant and note- not all blue lights are UV-C tubes.

How OSRAM, the century old global lighting brand has been helping to provide safe drinking water since decades

OSRAM PURITEC® HNS® UV-C tubes offers ozone-free solutions. The germicidal lamps emit UV-C light at a wavelength range between 200 to 280 nm, proving to be highly effective for purification. That’s why it is quite usual to see OSRAM UV-C lamps inside most of the renowned Water Purifier brands in India.

The UV-C light transmitted by the OSRAM HNS® UV-C lamps in the Water Purifier produces a purification light that collapses the DNA (fundamental building block) of the bacteria’s cell and stops it from multiplying.

With UV-C systems installed in businesses ranging from hospitals to childcare facilities, OSRAM is one of the largest suppliers of UV-C components worldwide. With a history dating back to more than 100 years in lighting industry, our reputation for exceptional quality continues to inspire confidence, wherever the need for improved disinfection arises.

Always insist on getting a genuine OSRAM HNS® UV-C tube at the time of the servicing of your Water Purifier in order to have uninterrupted germ-free drinking water for your family and a safe, healthy, virus-free future. Protect your family and drink fresh water daily.

For product video, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJbzwmzCxE8

For product details, please visit: https://www.osram.com/pia/applications/industry/purification/water_purification.jsp