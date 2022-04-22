Collegedunia has established itself as a successful partner of the Duolingo English Test in India

Collegedunia, India’s leading admission-assistance portal has partnered with Duolingo English Test recently. Within 5 months, after activating campaigns with Collegedunia, Duolingo English Test has observed that the partnership has enabled a higher number of study abroad aspirants, to accelerate their application process with the help of Duolingo English Test and its fast, reliable and widely accepted results.

These burgeoning numbers could be attributed to huge traffic on Collegedunia’s Study Abroad domain. The Study Abroad vertical has monthly visits of more than 2 million users. Students visiting Collegedunia’s website get exhaustive information regarding the Duolingo English Test.

In the last three years, Collegedunia has experienced exponential growth. In the year 2020-21, the company crossed the mark of INR 92 crore with a YoY growth of 26 percent. This growth has strengthened Collegedunia’s position as a market leader. The company looks forward to transcending market reach by rapid diversification into varied marketing solutions.

With such remarkable development and infallible business strategies, Collegedunia is presently helping market players like Duolingo English Test to extend and arrive at their central goal and vision.

Sahil Chalana, Founder and CEO of Collegedunia, stated “As the number of study abroad aspirants are increasing, we are running the marketing campaigns through a highly targeted approach which has helped many more aspirants go closer to their dream of studying abroad with Duolingo English Test.”

Neha Gupta De, Sr Market Development Manager, Duolingo English Test shared “Collegedunia team showcased diligence while driving focused, insight-led campaign with us helping us drive strong results within the first month of our association, enabling many more students to enjoy the benefits of a convenient, affordable, and reliable English proficiency test with Duolingo English Test.”

Post pandemic, it has become difficult to go to test centres and take proficiency tests owing to the health considerations. Many aspirants and their families have found it additionally inconvenient due to the scarcity of the availability of the test slots along with bearing additional expenses for the test and travel involved.

With the Duolingo English Test students planning to study abroad have realized the benefits of certifying their English at their place of convenience and at any time, while accelerating their application process to more than 3,500 universities globally, at an attractive price point of $49.

Duolingo English Test is accepted by 3,500+ institutions worldwide. Moreover, the test duration is 1 hour, and the students get their results within 48 hours of completing the test. They can share their merits immediately with anyone. Most importantly, the cost of the test is $49 which is very competitive in the market in comparison to other English proficiency exams.