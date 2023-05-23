10 Best Smart Grid Mattress – Expert Tips & Reviews

May 23, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Do you sleep well during summer nights? If not, you are not alone. Millions of Indians face the same problem. A grid mattress that is smartly designed can be (at least partly) effective during hot summer nights.

In fact, as per recent news, Indian summers are about to get progressively hotter. So, temperature regulation has to be as important as back support when choosing a mattress.

Grid mattresses can be effective when it comes to temperature regulation. However….

… not all grid mattresses are smartly built. The grids in some beds are constructed using elastic polymers (petrochemical-based), and we feel these products are unhealthy compared to grid mattresses made using Latex (natural materials). Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress and Sunday Latex Plus Mattress are considered the gold standard for grid mattresses. They are made using natural materials (healthier and better at regulating temperature) and have the best back support. We also reviewed other brands made using chemicals, such as the SmartGrid mattress from the Sleep Company and a similar model from Wakefit.

Our Verdict — What’s the Best Grid Mattress?

Sunday Latex Plus mattress has been our top-scoring smart grid mattress in every test we conducted in our lab. Three solid reasons: (a) it is all-natural (natural latex) and not petrochemical foams (b) grids are made of circular holes instead of rectangular/square holes - rectangular grids have less life as they tear at the edges (c) this mattress has 7-zone orthopaedic support; most of the grid mattresses are mono-zone. In addition, the bed comes with a 100-night risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty.

Best Smart Grid Mattress - Top Picks

Our team of experts has conducted detailed testing and compiled a list of the best Grid mattresses in India. To determine the overall rankings, we considered multiple criteria, such as comfort, temperature regulation, and customer reviews. This list will assist you in choosing the right mattress based on your specific requirements.

Best Smart Grid Mattress in India Best Natural Latex Grid Mattress: Sunday Latex Plus Mattress Best Orthopaedic Grid Mattress: Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress Best Hyper-Elastic Polymer SmartGRID Mattress: Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Mattress Low-cost Grid Mattress: Wakefit XpertGRID Ultra Mattress

Grid Mattress - Natural or Polymer/Petrochemical?

There are two categories of grid mattresses - Natural material (using Latex) and Petrochemical-based ones. Despite the universal belief that “natural” is always better, this article offers an objective perspective. Here are Latex based grid mattresses that are better than chemical-based ones:

1. Heat Regulation - Like how a Cotton shirt is better than a Polyester shirt, we found that Latex based grid mattress is better than Polymer based grids. Polymers absorb heat much faster (0.25 W/mK) than Latex (0.12 W/mK), making Polymer beds hotter compared to Latex mattresses.

2. Back Support - Latex grids can have an orthopaedic zone (3-zone, 5-zone, etc.), offering superior back support.

3. Longevity - Latex grids have circular holes that do not tear, and Polymer-based grids have squares that tear easily at the edges—latex-based mattresses also last much longer. Latex has lasted for one lacs cycle in the labs, whereas Polymers lasted only 50K cycles.

4. Environmentally friendly - Latex is a natural product and environmentally friendly.

5. Air Circulation - Both allow for a similar amount of air circulation.

6. Expensive – Generally, Latex should be more expensive, but brands such as Sunday have Latex products that are very competitively priced.

Research Tip Choose a mattress with better temperature regulation (natural materials). The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has projected that India will experience a rise in mean annual temperatures of 1.4 to 2.1 degrees Celsius by 2030. This temperature increase is likely to significantly impact the country’s climate, agriculture, and water resources.

Best Smart Grid Mattress – Detailed Review

1. Sunday Natural Latex Plus Grid Mattress

The first mattress on our list is the Sunday Latex Plus mattress, a high-quality, luxurious and comfortable mattress made with smart circular grids of natural latex sourced from Belgium. It’s made from 100% natural latex sourced from Belgium and uses cutting-edge pin-core technology. Unlike synthetic square grid mattresses, Sunday Latex Plus has circular holes for 2x better air circulation.

We have reviewed numerous positive reviews from our satisfied customers, who have commended the Sunday Latex Plus for its durability, supreme comfort, and eco-friendly features.

Sunday Latex Plus Grid Mattress Review

Mattress Specifications

Material - 2 inches of 75 D Latex foam (for cooler comfort) on top of 8 inches of 7-zone natural latex foam (75 density) for ortho support

Technology - Pin core grids with circular holes

Thickness - 8 inches

Top Cover - Soft and breathable 100% Organic Cotton Top Cover to sleep cool during hot summers

Certifications - LGA certification for Latex; GOTS & Oeko-Tex for Fabric

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial

Compressed - Not compressed. So, it lasts 30% longer than compressed mattresses.

Motion Isolation - No disturbance to the partner

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Suitability - Suitable even for severely overweight (140 kg) people

Typical Life - 12-14 years (up to 20 years if you take good care)

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 24,999 to 51,999

Firmness - 5 out of 10, i.e., Medium-firm; Perfect ILD (Indentation Load Deflection)

What We Liked?

Only of the few Grid mattresses made with natural materials.

We found the mattress as comfortable as a 5-star hotel bed but with top-notch back support (and it is not too soft).

Has great orthopaedic support, even for overweight individuals.

Even in hot and humid climates, its pincore grids ensure superior air circulation compared to synthetic grid mattresses.

The mattress was delivered to us non-compressed, maintaining its shape and quality for longer.

We found no odour during unpacking, thanks to the use of natural and certified materials.

What Can Be Improved?

The mattress arrived on time, but it’s hard to move. It would be better if it were more compact and easier to handle, especially for those who move frequently or live in high-rise buildings.

Overall Recommendation

We recommend the Sunday Latex Plus mattress for an eco-friendly bed with excellent air circulation and orthopaedic support. Its natural latex and organic cotton cover provide a luxurious night’s sleep. Despite its size and availability, it’s worth investing in with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

Research Tip: Recent study by “Sleep Medicine” shows that compressed mattresses have a shorter lifespan of 5.7 years compared to uncompressed beds, which have an average lifespan of 7.9 years. Compressed mattresses are also more likely to sag and show signs of wear and tear. This difference was statistically significant (p < 0.001)

2. Sunday Ortho Latex Grid Mattress

The Sunday Ortho Latex Grid Mattress is an excellent choice for people looking for a firm mattress with a grid design. This hybrid bed comprises three layers: natural latex with circular grids, memory foam, and high resiliency (HR) foam.

The natural latex grid of the mattress’s top layer is created through pin core technology and circular holes. This innovative design promotes superior air circulation and temperature regulation, ensuring a comfortable sleep environment. The layer beneath consists of a combination of memory and HR foam, which provides targeted pressure relief and ample support for optimal comfort.

With its sturdy texture, this product is an ideal solution for those experiencing back or neck discomfort. It ensures proper spine alignment and offers substantial support to the back, resulting in a peaceful and comfortable sleep.

Sunday Ortho Latex Grid Mattress Review

Mattress Specifications

Material - 3 layers including 2” top layer of 75-density Latex grid + 1” middle layer of Memory foam + 5” bottom layer of HR foam

Technology - Pincore grids with circular holes in the top Latex layer

Thickness - 8 inches

Full Cover - Certified organic cotton, removable zipper cover

Certifications - LGA for Latex, GOTS & Oeko Tex

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial Period - a 100-night risk-free trial with free returns

Compression - Not compressed; This ensures a 30% longer lifespan

Motion Isolation – Very good; No disturbance to the partner

Temperature Regulation - Best in the category

Suitability - For individuals weighing up to 120 kg

Typical Life - 10-12 years

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, XL Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 14,499 to 29,999

Firmness - 6 out of 10, Medium-firm

What We Liked?

This mattress is the perfect solution for those experiencing back or neck pain, thanks to its five-zone design that provides an exceptional balance of comfort and therapeutic support.

This mattress is firm enough and combines memory foam and HR foam to effectively support the back and neck, and maintain proper spinal alignment, even for individuals weighing up to 120 kilograms.

We had our mattress delivered non-compressed, which will help it last longer.

We did not detect any odour when unpacked it because of the all-natural, certified materials. If you are asthmatic or allergic, this is an excellent option.

This mattress doesn’t trap heat and ensures adequate air circulation, thanks to the top latex layer with the circular grid.

What Can Be Improved?

Fast delivery, but uncompressed mattresses are inconvenient for high-rise or frequent movers. Non-compressed mattresses last 30% longer - a big plus.

We could only find this mattress on the Sunday website. This ensures fantastic customer satisfaction and quality control but limits accessibility for potential customers who prefer to shop on online marketplaces.

Overall Recommendation

You should consider the Sunday Ortho Latex Grid mattress if you’re looking for a bed that can help ease back and neck pain without breaking the bank. It’s three-zone design and natural latex layer with circular grids help regulate temperature, ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep. The removable organic cotton cover makes it easy to keep your mattress clean and fresh. Overall, investing in the Sunday Ortho Latex mattress is a smart choice for your sleep health and well-being, thanks to its exceptional craftsmanship and durability.

3. Wakefit XpertGRID Ultra Mattress

Wakefit is a brand that specialises in affordable memory foam mattresses. Their XpertGRID Ultra mattress regulates temperature but doesn’t offer the same support as other brands, especially the Latex based ones. If you’re on a budget, Wakefit is an excellent option.

Wakefit XpertGRID Ultra Mattress Review

Mattress Specification

Material - 3 layers including the top layer of XpertGRID + middle layer of Responsive foam + a bottom layer of HR foam

Technology - XpertGRID layer with 3,300+ airflow channels

Thickness - 6, 8, 10 inches

Top Cover - Knitted fabric, removable zipper cover

Warranty - 10-year warranty

Trial Period - 100-night trial

Compression - Yes, Vacuum-pressed and packed in a roll-pack black bag. It takes about 24-36 hours to regain shape.

Motion Isolation - Decent

Temperature Regulation - Good

Suitability - Various thickness options are available for different weights

Typical Life - 10-12 years

Sizes - Single, Diwan, Queen, King, and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 10,355 to 23,291

Firmness - 4.5 out of 10, Soft and bouncy

What We Liked?

Air circulation - Our tests found that this mattress offers excellent air circulation and temperature regulation, thanks to its 3300 airflow channels. This ensures a cool and comfortable sleeping surface.

Comfort - If you like to sink into your mattress, you’ll find this one comfortable. Our testers found it softer, with a 4.5 out of 10 firmness.

What Can Be Improved?

Support - Our testing found this mattress to be soft and bouncy, so we recommend that people with back, spinal, neck, or joint pain avoid it due to lack of support.

Compressed - We received the mattress in a rolled-up, vacuum-packed black bag. It took almost 24 hours for it to regain its shape. In the first few days, the bed felt lumpy and uncomfortable.

Durability - This mattress ensures adequate air circulation due to its rectangular grid structure, but our report shows that it is more prone to tearing at the corners under stress or strain.

Overall Recommendation

For those who sweat excessively, prefer a soft sleeping surface, and have a tight budget, our top recommendation is the Wakefit XpertGRID Ultra mattress. Its innovative design and foam layers provide superior comfort and support for all body types and sleeping positions. However, if you are overweight or suffer from back or neck pain, selecting a firmer mattress for optimal spinal alignment and support is crucial.

4. Repose SmartGRID Mattress

The Repose SmartGRID mattress (as the name suggests) comes from the Repose brand, famous for its spring mattresses. This mattress features Hyper-elastic Polymer SmartGRID technology, which is featured in similar beds from Wakefit and The Sleep Company.

Mattress Specifications

Material - 3 layers including 1” top layer of SmartGRID + 5” layer of High-Density foam + a bottom layer of high gsm polyester fabric

Technology - Patented Japanese technology with a Hyper-elastic polymer grid.

Thickness - 6 inches

Top Cover - No removable cover

Trial Period - Not available

Motion Isolation - Average

Temperature Regulation - Good

Suitability - For average-weight individual

Sizes - Single, Double, Queen, King

Firmness - 5 out of 10, Medium-firm

What We Liked?

This mattress is ideal for those living in areas with lots of humidity, as it doesn’t trap heat thanks to its over 2,500 air channels on its surface.

• We felt that the mattress is soft (which some prefer), but we recommend a latex or memory foam mattress if you prefer a firmer mattress.

What Can Be Improved?

The mattress claims to be soft at the hips and shoulders and firm at the back. However, our testers reported it to be softer overall.

The mattress has average motion isolation, which could be a problem for people sensitive to movement while sleeping.

A trial period is needed for those who need clarification on their purchase and want to try the mattress before buying it.

Overall Recommendation

The Repose SmartGRID mattress is the top choice with ample breathability and offers comfort and support for those with an average weight. However, it may not be suitable for heavier individuals or those requiring a firmer mattress for orthopaedic needs. Best for those who prefer a soft and plush feel.

5. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Mattress

The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID Luxe mattress is the final mattress on our list. You might have heard great things about their patented SmartGRID mattress technology, which effectively regulates temperature. This mattress is soft and bouncy, so it is a good option for people with no back or neck pain issues. However, the edges of this mattress are soft, so if you prefer sleeping on the edge of the bed, you may find some discomfort. Overall, this is a good option for people who like sleeping on their stomachs or are looking for a soft and comfortable mattress for their children.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Mattress Review

Mattress Specifications

Material - 3 layers including 2” top layer of SmartGRID + 4” LuxioTec Comfort Layer + 2” High Resilience Foam

Technology - Patented SmartGRID technology

Thickness - 6, 8, 10 inches

Top Cover - 400 GSM Cotton Viscose Cover

Warranty - 10-year

Trial Period - a 100-night trial

Compressed - Yes, Compressed and rolled in a blue bag. It takes about 24 hours to regain its shape.

Motion Isolation - Average

Temperature Regulation - Good, thanks to 2,500+ air channels

Typical Life - 10 years

Sizes - Single, Diwan, Queen, King and Custom sizes

Price Range - INR 16,185 to 40,740

Firmness - 5 out of 10, i.e., Plush Soft

What We Liked?

Temperature Regulation - Our testers have tested this SmartGRID mattress in extreme climate conditions. It shows signs of adequate air circulation and helps to regulate body temperature well, thanks to its 2,500 air channels.

Comfort - Firmness tests found this mattress to be soft and plush, and our testers say that it provides a cloud-like sleeping experience. This mattress is ideal for people who prefer a softer feel or sleep on their side or back.

Top Cover - We received a soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic mattress cover along with this mattress. The cover keeps the bed clean and fresh, making it ideal for allergy sufferers.

What Can Be Improved?

Support - As mentioned above, this mattress has a plush and soft feel, which may make it feel like it lacks support and is unsuitable for people with back/neck/joint pain, stomach sleepers, or heavier individuals.

Durability - Our lab testing found that this mattress’s hyper-elastic polymer rectangular grids are more prone to tearing at the corners under high pressure or strain.

Motion isolation - The motion isolation of this mattress is moderate. You may be able to feel your partner’s movements, so it may not be the best choice for sensitive sleepers or those sharing a bed with a restless partner.

Overall Recommendation

We recommend The Sleep Company SmartGRID mattress to anyone who wants a plush, cozy bed that regulates temperature well. You can enjoy a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial, whether you buy the mattress online or from a The Sleep Company mattress shop. However, if you have back or neck pain and need a bed with extra support or firmness, or if you sleep on your stomach or weigh more than average, you should prefer a mattress of 6-7 out of 10.

Smart Grid Mattress: Buyers Guide

Now that you know about the top Smart Grid mattresses in India, renowned for their excellent air circulation and ability to keep the bed cool and breathable, there are several factors to consider before choosing the ideal Smart Mattress with Grid System to meet your needs.

Key things to keep in mind

When selecting a grid mattress, it’s essential to consider a few key factors.

1. Natural Material - Choose a natural material-based grid mattress. It’s healthier but also longer lasting.

2. Firmness - Choose a firmness level of 5 or 6 for a grid mattress to align your spine and support your body.

3. Grid structure - We recommend choosing a circular grid mattress over a rectangular one.

4. Thickness - A thicker grid layer provides more cushioning and pressure relief. We recommend choosing a mattress with a grid layer of 2-3 inches.

5. Cover - The cover of a Grid mattress is essential for its breathability. We recommend choosing a bed with a body made of natural materials like cotton rather than synthetic fabrics like polyester.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Is a Grid mattress better than a Memory Foam mattress?

A. Both have their advantages and disadvantages. Smart Grid is more supportive and doesn’t trap body heat as much as memory foam. However, memory foam is more comfortable and conforms to the body better.

Q. How does a Grid mattress compare with a Latex mattress?

A. It depends on the material that is used. Grid mattresses can be made using petrochemicals or natural Latex, and natural materials are better from a health standpoint and a product life standpoint.

Q. Are Grid mattresses good for couples?

A. Grid mattresses are known to reduce motion transfer, which can be helpful for couples with different sleep schedules or who are easily woken up by movement.

Q. Is a Grid mattress expensive?

A. Grid mattresses come at different prices and are generally pricier than traditional ones. Prices can change based on brand, size, and thickness, ranging from INR 9,000 to 50,000.

Q. Is a Grid mattress good for back pain?

A. For back pain, choose a Latex Grid mattress like a Sunday mattress for spine alignment and reduced pressure points. Polymer-based grid mattresses may not give enough support.

Q. How to maintain a grid mattress?

A. To keep your grid mattress comfortable and long-lasting, rotate it every three months, use a mattress protector, and place it on a sturdy bed frame. When cleaning, avoid harsh chemicals and be careful with the delicate edges. Check for any damage regularly and contact the manufacturer for assistance if necessary.

