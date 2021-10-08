Watch | Who is Abdulrazak Gurnah

A video on Abdulrazak Gurnah, the winner of the 2021 Literature Nobel

Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose work focuses on colonialism and the trauma of the refugee experience, won the Nobel Literature Prize.

Mr. Gurnah, who grew up on the island of Zanzibar but who arrived in England as a refugee at the end of the 1960s, is the fifth African to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

The Swedish Academy said Mr. Gurnah was honoured "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents".

Mr. Gurnah has published 10 novels and a number of short stories.