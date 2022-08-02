Daily Quiz | On fantasy lands
A Song of Ice and Fire, a fantasy series by George R. R. Martin, was published on August 1, 1996. Here’s a quiz on fantasy lands.
A Song of Ice and Fire, a fantasy series by George R. R. Martin, was published on August 1, 1996. Here’s a quiz on fantasy lands.
Daily Quiz | On fantasy lands
A Song of Ice and Fire, a fantasy series by George R. R. Martin, was published on August 1, 1996. Here’s a quiz on fantasy lands.
Daily Quiz | On fantasy lands
1.
These fictional islands are inhabited by tiny people who are about one-twelfth the height of ordinary human beings. Name the islands.
Answer :
Lilliput and Blefuscu
2.
This fantasy land is also often used as a metaphor for eternal childhood, childishness, immortality and escapism. Name the fictional land.
3.
Narni is an ancient hilltown in central Italy whose Latin name was adopted as the title of which fantasy land?
4.
The Dodo, The Duchess, The Cheshire Cat and The Hatter are inhabitants of which fantasy world of anthropomorphic creatures?
5.
This area lies in the Northwest Highlands of Scotland. It is generally regarded as lying to the west of the main watershed of the Scottish province of Ross. Which fictional land did it inspire?
6.
“Draco dormiens nunquam titillandus” is the motto of which fictional school?
7.
Name this fictional setting populated by humans, elves, dwarves, Ents, and hobbits that is equivalent to ‘Middangeard’ in Old English works, such as Beowulf.
Daily Quiz | On fantasy lands
Our code of editorial values