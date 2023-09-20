HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
The 2023 Booker Prize Longlist highlights universal themes of pain and grief, climate change and political uncertainty
There are 13 books in this year’s Booker Prize longlist.
Go to Package home
The young protagonist finds refuge in the game of squash that, in some ways, becomes a metaphor for her life.

Squash and heartache | Review of Booker-longlisted ‘Western Lane’ by Chetna Maroo

Mukund Padmanabhan
You're reading this story
The narrator in the novel has lost her mother, Margaret, a name that means pearl.

Exploring a different grief | Review of Booker Prize-longlisted ‘Pearl’ by Sian Hughes

Jerry Pinto
The impact of a totalitarian government on people who cannot conform to such an ideology is devastating.

Dive into the dystopian | Review of Booker-longlisted ‘Prophet Song’ by Paul Lynch

Sudipta Datta
Female artist painting portrait on canvas

The power of words | Review of Sarah Bernstein’s Booker Prize contender ‘Study for Obedience’ 

Sushila Ravindranath
Teenage boy, with track suit pants rolled up, wading into the surf, arms raised, by the shoreline of Murlough Bay, Newcastle, County Down, Northern Ireland

Inside a bright mind | Review of Booker-longlisted ‘How to Build a Boat’ by Elaine Feeney 

Sudipta Datta
Tan Twan Eng’s prose has been lauded for its lyrical quality, especially his metaphors from nature.

In Somerset Maugham’s world | Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng on his Booker-longlisted novel ‘The House of Doors’

Suneetha Balakrishnan
Party time

As if we don’t exist | Review of Booker-longlisted ‘If I Survive You’ by Jonathan Escoffery

Sudipta Datta
LAGOS, NIGERIA - AUGUST 10, 2012: People selling different goods in the street in the city of Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria and the African continent. Lagos is one of the fastest growing cities in the world

Freedom from the circle of life | Review of Booker-longlisted ‘A Spell of Good Things’ by Ayobami Adebayo

Radhika Santhanam

Squash and heartache | Review of Booker-longlisted ‘Western Lane’ by Chetna Maroo

The debutant novelist explores the world of adolescence and grief through the story of an Indian family in Britain

September 20, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

Mukund Padmanabhan
Mukund Padmanabhan
The young protagonist finds refuge in the game of squash that, in some ways, becomes a metaphor for her life.

The young protagonist finds refuge in the game of squash that, in some ways, becomes a metaphor for her life. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

At the end of the mourning period for his wife, 11-year-old Gopi’s father — in anticipation of the “difficult time” he would have raising three daughters — is persuaded that what the girls need is a disciplined and enduring surrogate. “I want you to become interested in something you can do your whole life,” he tells them. 

ALSO READ
The 2023 Booker Prize Longlist highlights universal themes of pain and grief, climate change and political uncertainty

The girls had played squash recreationally ever since they were old enough to hold racquets, but what Gopi’s father has in mind is a demanding and laborious regimen — pre-school, after-school and weekends — at Western Lane, with its glass-backed squash courts that can be booked in advance. Pa watches them as they ghost (play the game without the ball), takes notes, issues instructions from the balcony and talks wistfully about the Pakistani great Jahangir Khan, the greatest member of the so-called Khan dynasty that hegemonises the game. 

The relentless demands of the regimen and the pressure of responsibilities in a motherless household in Edinburgh lead Gopi’s sisters Mona and Khush to give up the game. “We’re not Khans,” Mona quietly responds after her father’s sermon about the need to have something and address yourself to it. But Gopi, who constantly improves, persists, finding refuge in a game that in some ways is a metaphor for her life, challenging her to find the shots and make the space she needs.

Coming-of-age novel

Squash opens new spaces for the entire family. It opens her up to Ged, a hitting partner, a crush, who makes her feel they are making something together on court, something beyond sight and touch. “A clean hit can stop time. Sometimes it can feel like the only peace there is.” Her father triggers an undercurrent of unease within the family and beyond after he begins having cigarette breaks and conversations with Ged’s mother, who works at the bar in Western Lane. And there is another fragmentary unfinished attachment — in this coming-of-age novel — between Mona and Shaan, the nephew of Maqsud, who encourages Gopi to take part in a squash tournament at Durham and Cleveland.

Author Chetna Maroo

Author Chetna Maroo | Photo Credit: thebookerprizes.com

Even so, squash, with its risks and opportunities, cannot suppress the presence of their dead mother, who hovers over the narrative in the form of memory, grief, absence and make-believe conversations. It exercises a gentle, almost-melancholic, restraint on the three sisters, and especially on Pa, who is wedded to his loss. “We began to recognise Ma’s presence in our house, not through any experience of her — there was no sound, or touch of change in the air — but through the quality of Pa’s attention. His eyes were bright. He would look at things and we would know his attention was on her, that he was listening to her.”

In a soft and unobtrusive way, author Chetna Maroo explores the world of adolescence and grief in a manner that cleverly illuminates the inner lives of the sisters and their family. Like all good writers, she attempts to seek meaning in discontinuities and silences. But here and there, her debut novella, longlisted for the Booker Prize, is marked by a lack of direction, with passages where the prose seems too purposefully restrained, almost too shackled, to convey the feelings she herself seeks to evoke. There is real talent here, of that there is no doubt; and one can’t help thinking there is another, even better, novel waiting to emerge from Maroo’s pen.

Western Lane
Chetna Maroo
Picador
₹599

The reviewer teaches philosophy at Krea University and is the former editor of ‘The Hindu’.

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / books and literature / authors and poets / sport / squash

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.