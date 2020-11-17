A HUNDRED YEARS AGO | November 17, 1920 Archives

From the Archives (November 17, 1920): Panchama education

The education of Panchamas should naturally form, we think, one of the principal factors in the educational policy of the Government under the new order of things and it should also be the primary object of achievement by those who are working heart and soul for the elevation of the depressed classes. The spread of education among the Panchamas is a condition precedent for the material advancement of this country. We are glad to note from the reports submitted to the Government, by the Presidents of District Boards and Chairmen of Municipal Councils regarding the admission of Panchamas in schools under public management in the Presidency, that steps are being taken in several localities to get the Panchama boys admitted into schools under public management and that opposition to their admission by caste Hindus will in course of time grow weaker and weaker with the progress of education among the Panchamas.

