March 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Calcutta, March 14: The only woman stupendiary Magistrate in the world, Miss Jean Norris is amongst the American tourists in Calcutta. She had taken four months leave in order to study the administration of justice in various parts of the world. She was invited to take seat on the bench with two Mahomedan Judges at Cairo, sat on Bench in Bombay and will visit Calcutta High Court to-day.