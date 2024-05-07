May 07, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

Cochin, May 6: The Centre proposes to convene a conference of the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka after the next kharif crop to discuss the question of revival of the Southern food zone. “We have to examine various issues before taking a final decision in the matter,” Mr. A.P. Shinde, Union Minister of State for Food and Agriculture, said at a news conference here to-day. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh with their vast surpluses could help in feeding the “highly deficit” Kerala and “we will certainly exert all the pressure on these two States to share their rice surpluses with Kerala.” In this connection, he said that the reported protest of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister against the lifting of the ban on the movement of coarse grains was “unjustifiable.” The Centre lifted the ban as procurement of coarse grains was not made in the Southern States, he added. The Minister said that Kerala could get some quantity of the marginal surplus rice left with the rice producing States of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab where procurement for the Central pool had just been completed. He said that he had suggested to the Kerala Chief Minister, Mr. C. Achutha Menon, to approach the State Governments for purchase of rice on State account. This would be definitely outside the Central allotment “and we will allow inter-State movement of food grains purchased on Government to Government level,” Mr. Shinde said.