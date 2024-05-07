GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Colonization scheme
May 07, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The “Statesman” writes: Although the scheme for the colonisation of the Andamans by Anglo-Indians has not been in operation long enough to justify the statement that it is an absolute failure, reports received from Port Blair indicate that the settlers are not doing as well as was hoped, and that if the colony is to continue to exist, it must receive more help from outside sources. Such help can only come from the community to which the settlers belong, for neither the Government, which presented the land, nor the Ex Services Association, which made a large grant of money to start the experiment can be expected to do any more.

From the Archives

