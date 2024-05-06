GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fifty years ago | All-India character for regional Eng. colleges urged
Premium

May 06, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

New Delhi, May 5: The high powered committee set up by the Union Education Ministry on the Regional Engineering Colleges has suggested that these institutions be renamed Central Engineering Colleges.

Admissions to all the Central Engineering Colleges through an entrance examination for the State quota as well as the quota for other States is one of the far reaching suggestions in the report just submitted to the Government.

Some other important recommendations are:

Selection committees for all categories of posts should be constituted properly and healthy conventions established in appointing experts. Posts should be advertised on an all-India basis. Travel expenses for persons called for interview should be paid as in the case of institutes of technology.

To achieve national integration and improve the quality of admissions the committee suggested the provision of full rail concessional provision fares by second class once a year to students from other States whose homes are more than 500 km from the colleges. The existing scholarships available in each college should be divided equally between the students from within the State and those from outside. Colleges should provide opportunities for students from other States to imbibe something of the language and culture of the State.

The organisations and programmes of the Central Colleges should be linked up with other engineering colleges in the State, the Central Colleges with overall powers for both academic and administrative purposes.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.