New Delhi, May 23: A Railway Ministry spokesman claimed to-day that during the fortnight since the strike began, Railways had been regularly loading and moving imported foodgrains from all the major ports at near normal level.

On an average, the Railways have loaded daily 135 foodgrain wagons from Madras port, about 100 wagons from the Visakhapatnam port, and about 180 wagons from the Bombay port.

From the minor ports in South India, movement of imported foodgrains for local areas was also arranged regularly.

The spokesman said, as the situation improved a week ago, the Railways instituted a special drive to move fertilizers, besides foodgrains from all major ports in the country. A programme for dispatches on an urgent basis was also drawn up in consultation with the concerned Ministries. Loading of petroleum products from all the refineries was also maintained at the normal level.