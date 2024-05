At the High Court Mr. Justice Devadoss passed orders in the case in which the Cambridge University Press had applied for an injunction to restrain Messrs. P.R. Rama Ayyar and Sons from selling their publication of XIX Century Prose prescribed for the B.A. Degree Examination 1925. Mr. R.N. Ayyangar who appeared for the plaintiff said that the defendants had copied in their book several passages from the notes published by the plaintiff press on the Essays which was the textbook prescribed.

