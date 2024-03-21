GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Ugandan Asians’ entry into United Kingdom
Premium

March 21, 2024 04:12 am | Updated 04:12 am IST

fifty years ago March 21, 1974

London, March 20: Uganda Asian husbands, separated from their families during the Uganda expulsions in August 1972, can rejoin their wives in Britain, the Home Secretary, Mr. Roy Jenkins told the House of Commons yesterday.

Young Ugandan Asians over 21, who were or had very recently been studying overseas, would also be allowed to join a parent holding a British passport, Mr. Jenkins said.

There may be about 300 husbands of British Asian women of Uganda stranded in India. Many of these women here have been living on welfare benefits and in poor accommodation in London and Leicester.

There is considerable pressure on British Asians in Kenya to leave the country. Stories about the rampant inflation here and the tough working and living conditions certainly discouraged many British Asians from settling in Britain.

In Tanzania, there could be less than 10,000 British Asians, although British authorities talk in terms of 20,000. There are British Asians in Malawi and Zambia too, numbering less than 20,000.

Hence the total number of British Asians in east and central Africa could be less than 50,000. Of them, a large number would opt for India, Canada or Australia. If the authorities here were to have a fresh look at the issue of British Asians in Africa, they will find that it is not a problem anymore.

It remains to be seen what will be the Wilson government’s attitude, but with Mr. Jenkins as Home Secretary, one can at least expect a humane approach. It should be noted that a Labour government was instrumental in putting restrictions on the entry of British Asians into Britain.

