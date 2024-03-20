GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Wilson Govt. wins crucial vote
Premium

March 20, 2024 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST

London, March 19: A dazzling parliamentary performance by the Employment Secretary, Mr. Michael Foot, and a climb down by the Tory leaders over the challenge to the Wilson Government on pay policy enabled the Labour Party to win a crucial vote in the House of Commons last night. The Tory leaders decided not to press their critical amendment to the Queen’s speech only two hours before the crucial vote was due to take place.

Mr. Foot a brilliant parliamentarian and a captivating orator came out with what amounted to a guarantee that stautory control of pay would be retained for the time being. The Tory MPs were awed by Mr. Foot’s devastating speech which, as one observer put it, was like “a gorgeous though perilous firework display.” Both Tory and Liberal leaders came out of it badly bruised and there was no denying that many Tories felt the entire episode was badly handled by Mr. Edward Heath.

Though cold political logic prompted Labour leaders to delight at the spectacle of Tory ranks being in disarray and Liberals thoroughly confused in terms of hard economic reality the Wilson Government is still walking on a tight political rope. Mr. Foot may be a gifted man but it does not mean that he will be able to contain the challenge from the trade unions. It remains to be seen for how long Britain can remain quiet, devoid of industrial strife.

Labour’s confidence to survive and perhaps govern has been boosted a little and hence Mr. Wilson will mark his own time to call a general election for a respectable majority.

