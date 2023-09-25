September 25, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST

United Nations, Sept 24: The United States to-day pledged to work for peace through the United Nations as well as through bilateral relationships, and invited the rest of the U.N. membership to move along with it from “detente to co-operation and from co-existence to community.” Performing his first official act as the news U.S. Secretary of State, two days after he was confirmed in that post, Dr. Henry Kissinger told the U.N. General Assembly this morning that the U.S. instead of remaining satisfied with a world of uneasy truces, offsetting blocs, accommodations of convenience and a stability that rested on a balance of forces, would work for a peace based on shared aspirations. Dr. Kissinger sought to allay the fears of those who thought the Big Power detente might lead to spheres of influence, by declaring that “we have not been asked to participate in any condominium and we could reject such an appeal if it were made.” (At the same time, Dr. Kissinger, obviously referring to the recent non-aligned conference in Algiers, remarked in passing that “as the tension between the two original blocs has eased, a third grouping increasingly assumes the characteristics of a bloc of its own — the alignment of the non-aligned.”).