May 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

It has been known for some time past, writes the “Statesman” dated May 23, that great progress was being made in the treatment of leprosy, and a message from our London correspondent tells us this morning that the victory over this horrible disease is now assured. Addressing the Royal Institute of Public Health in London, Sir Leonard Rogers announced that the leprosy bacillus, which is microscopically indistinguishable from that of tuberculosis, can be destroyed by an injunction of oils (presumably chaulmoogra among others), and that there is reason to believe that in the course of a few years the disease may be completely stamped out. Calcutta may claim some share in the credit due to Sir Leonard Rogers for this signal contribution to the relief of human suffering, for the labours now brought to so welcome a conclusion were initiated, and for many years conducted, in the Schools of Tropical Medicine, in this city.