Bombay May 12: A pleasant and interesting morning was afforded today to Bombay journalists who in response to an invitation by the Bombay Development Department inspected the Back Bay reclamation scheme. The party numbered 150, representing different newspapers and news agencies of the city. A special train placed at their disposal took them round the Colaba Devlopment Scheme, an area covering about a mile and quarter. The scientific and up-to-date methods employed to reclaim the areas on the Arabian Sea were explained to the party by Sir Lawless Hepper, Director of Development, who accompanied the party. One striking feature of the Development Works was that areas already reclaimed were kept free from malarial germs by constant disinfection. Sir Lawless claimed that malaria in the roundabout area at Colaba had considerably decreased within these two years.

Related Topics From the Archives