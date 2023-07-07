HamberMenu
Artificial rain-making experiments
Premium

July 07, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 03:26 am IST - Madras

The Indian Meteorological Department has begun artificial rain-making experiments in Tiruvellore near the City. This experiment with ground-based generators and common salt would go on for some time, said Dr. P. Koteeswaram, Director-General of Observatories, in a talk with pressmen here on arrival from Delhi. He added that similar experiments were being conducted at Delhi, Jaipur, Agra and Poona. Dr. Koteeswaram said that Indian and Russian scientists were jointly studying now the origin and structure of the monsoon under a programme. The programme — “Monex” (Monsoon Experiment) — would be completed by July 10. Four Russian oceanographic research ships were carrying out observation of sea and air currents over a range of 20 km. at different points in the Arabian Sea.

From the Archives

