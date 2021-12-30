From the Archives (December 30, 1971): India’s concern over U.S. bombing in N Vietnam

New Delhi, December 29: The Government of India to-day expressed its deep concern at the resumption of large-scale bombing of North Vietnam by the United States. Expressing the Government’s concern, an official spokesman told newsmen that India and its people shared the hopes of all peace-loving Governments and peoples that the bombing would be stopped immediately. Asked whether the Government had conveyed its concern to the United States Government, the spokesman said that New Delhi through its statement was making the whole world know about its views. He told another questioner that the Government had been in touch with Hanoi since the bombing began.