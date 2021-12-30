New Delhi, December 29: The Government of India to-day expressed its deep concern at the resumption of large-scale bombing of North Vietnam by the United States. Expressing the Government’s concern, an official spokesman told newsmen that India and its people shared the hopes of all peace-loving Governments and peoples that the bombing would be stopped immediately. Asked whether the Government had conveyed its concern to the United States Government, the spokesman said that New Delhi through its statement was making the whole world know about its views. He told another questioner that the Government had been in touch with Hanoi since the bombing began.
fifty years ago December 30, 1971 Archives
From the Archives (December 30, 1971): India’s concern over U.S. bombing in N Vietnam
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 30, 2021 12:15:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-december-30-1971-indias-concern-over-us-bombing-in-n-vietnam/article38065154.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story