From the Archives (December 20, 1969): EMS on status of Governors

Mr. E.M.S. Nambudiripad has expressed the view that “a serious review” of the status of the Governors had assumed “immediate importance” in the context of the split in the Central leadership of the Congress and the consequent political conditions in the country, which were “reminiscent of the last days of the Mughal Empire” with the States tending to take more and more independent positions vis-a-vis an increasingly weakening Centre. Commenting on the President’s address to the recent Governors’ Conference, Mr. Nambudiripad, in a signed editorial in the Marxist party organ, Desabhimani, has said that though the homilies of the President were “pleasant to hear” they were bound to remain mere paper declarations when viewed against the practical, political realities in the country. The Marxist leader noted that all the Governors in service to-day were “the nominees of a particular party or that of the dominant group in that party”.

