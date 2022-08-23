(From the Archives, August 23) Top Indian official to visit Uganda

New Delhi, Aug. 22: The Cabinet which considered the Uganda developments to-day decided to depute a senior Indian official to dissuade Gen. Amin from enforcing his expulsion order within the stipulated 90-day time limit and avoid terrible hardship and near destitution to tens of thousands of people. The Additional Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry dealing with the Uganda problems, Mr. M.A. Rehman, is likely to be sent to Kampala on this delicate diplomatic mission to make a well-meaning effort to alleviate the bad plight of these people. But there is little hope that Gen. Amin will listen to reason since he is determined to buy time for this own survival by appeasing the hotheads in his army who have been pressing for the expulsion of all people of Asian origin and virtual expropriation of their properties and business establishments. The External Affairs Ministry has already sent two diplomatic officers and four assistants to strengthen the Indian High Commission in Kampala and another 10 or 12 are likely to be sent soon to deal with this extraordinary situation. A series of high-level meetings are taking place among the Ministries of External Affairs, Home, Finance, Transport and Rehabilitation to work out contingency plans for tackling the political and human aspects of this problem.