March 22, 2024 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST

A Special Cable to the “Daily Express” dated London March 21 says: In a letter to the “Times” Sir Fredrick Lagard suggests that the best and possibly the only way of conferring Home Rule to India is by a federation of a member of autonomous states on the model of Canada, Australia, South Africa or the United States. The first step, he says, would be setting up of the principal units claiming a distinct nationality based on race, religion, language and history as a substitution for the existing “Provinces.”