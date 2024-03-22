GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Wanted: A federation of Indian States
Premium

March 22, 2024 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST

A Special Cable to the “Daily Express” dated London March 21 says: In a letter to the “Times” Sir Fredrick Lagard suggests that the best and possibly the only way of conferring Home Rule to India is by a federation of a member of autonomous states on the model of Canada, Australia, South Africa or the United States. The first step, he says, would be setting up of the principal units claiming a distinct nationality based on race, religion, language and history as a substitution for the existing “Provinces.”

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.