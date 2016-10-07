The visitors pulled off a thrilling 34-32 win against the defending champions

South Korea stunned favourites India on Friday, pulling off a thrilling 34-32 win in the opening match of the Kabaddi World Cup on Friday.

The Indians raced to an early lead but the Koreans rallied to overpower the defending champions.

The packed stadium was stunned into silence as the India failed to hold on to their narrow three-point lead in the closing minutes of the match.

"Our raiders weren't at their best today. We also made some mistakes at the end and that proved crucial," captain Anup Kumar said after the game.

"But not everything is lost yet. We will get back into the competition and correct our mistakes."