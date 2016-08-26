Sport » Cricket

CENTURION, August 26, 2016
Updated: August 26, 2016 23:59 IST

South Africa, New Zealand in shootout for series

  • AFP
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
South Africa's Dale Steyn.
South Africa's Dale Steyn.
TOPICS

sport

cricket

After the Kingsmead wash-out, the second Test is a decider

South Africa and New Zealand go into a one-match shootout for series honours when they meet in the second and final Test starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

The Proteas can nudge up one place to sixth in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings if they win, while the Black Caps will remain fifth irrespective of the result.

It is the first time Test cricket has been played in South Africa in August, almost two months before the usual start of the season.

Preparing grounds for winter conditions has been a challenge - which Durban failed to meet after re-seeding the outfield only two months before the match.

Centurion groundsman Rudolph du Preez had the advantage of planting winter grass much earlier than Durban, with work starting in April, almost immediately after the 2015-16 season.

He said it was necessary to plant winter grass because fielders struggled on dry, dormant summer grass when the same two countries met in an One-Day International in August last year.

With virtually no rain falling on the South African Highveld during winter - and no rain predicted during the Test - Du Preez is confident that conditions will be suitable for Test cricket.

Centurion has been a fortress for South Africa in Test cricket, with the home side having won 16 of the 21 Tests at the ground.

Its only two losses was against England in a contrived result in 1999-2000, engineered by the late Hansie Cronje before he was banned from cricket because of his association with bookmakers, and against Australia in 2013-14.

The host goes into the match buoyed by the form shown by opening bowlers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander, both returning from injury, although they only bowled six overs each before rain intervened on the second day in Durban.

South Africa’s batting is a concern, however, with AB de Villiers missing because of injury and several players falling to loose shots in Durban.

New Zealand has an advantage in terms of match practice after playing and winning two Tests in Zimbabwe before coming to South Africa.

The teams: (from):

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt.), Dean Elgar, Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla, J-P Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Q. de Kock, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Piedt.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt.), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B-J Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
India Red players celebrate after the victory.

Duleep Trophy: India Red crushes India Green

BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke (left) wrote to president Anurag Thakur (right), criticising the Lodha panel secretary.

Lodha Panel: ‘No attempt to project selectors as depraved and despicable’
Kumble...

Kumble says India ready for daunting T20 challenge
According to reports, the BCCI secretary, Ajay Shirke, submitted the Compliance Report late on Thursday evening.

BCCI submits Compliance Report to Lodha Panel
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
go back to thehindu.com
Tamil Nadu Premier League tournament was inaugurated at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium today. Photos: V. Ganesan

Tennis

Important dates in US Open history

Serena shoulders burden of history at US Open

Gasquet advances

Nagal stuns Majchrzak

Myneni advances

Paes-Begemann duo storm into semifinals

Paes-Begemann duo in quarterfinals

Sania moves alone at top of doubles rankings

Nitin, Shivani Amineni triumph

Adil & Siddhant triumph

Football

I see ISL as a different challenge, says Gudjohnsen

Blatter in last fight against FIFA ban

Real Madrid off to a winning start

With Neymar’s golden kick, Brazil wins first Olympic soccer title

West Ham beats Bournemouth

Henry becomes Belgium assistant coach

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Catapult

First ever gold for German women

Premier League: Aguero double inspires Man City win

Spanish league: Barcelona runs riot

Races

Dancing Prances shines

La Dona clinches feature

Heather should make amends

Sans Peur wins main event

Allora and Persian Prince impress

La Dona well prepared

Track work

Referent and Sans Peur may fight out the finish

Desert God, Ice Glacier and Flamboyance impress

Motherland, Whomakestherules and Frivolous catch the eye

T20Is: India, West Indies lock horns in US

Start of new beginning in US: Kumble

Jason Roy sets up England’s 44-run win

TNPL Twenty20 tournament kicks off

India, Windies lock horns in US as ICC eyes new market

Tamil Nadu Premier League franchise owners decided

Bedi and Ganguly weigh in on the tradition-innovation conflict

BCCI may look for a new ombudsman

Aparajith is Veerans’ hero

It’s Ruby Kanchi Warriors



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

Dhayanidhi Alagiri. Photo: K. Pichumani

Targeted district players: Dayanidhi

Madurai Super Giants opens its campaign against Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the NPRCET grounds here on Sat... »