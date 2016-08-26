South Africa, New Zealand in shootout for series

After the Kingsmead wash-out, the second Test is a decider

South Africa and New Zealand go into a one-match shootout for series honours when they meet in the second and final Test starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

The Proteas can nudge up one place to sixth in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings if they win, while the Black Caps will remain fifth irrespective of the result.

It is the first time Test cricket has been played in South Africa in August, almost two months before the usual start of the season.

Preparing grounds for winter conditions has been a challenge - which Durban failed to meet after re-seeding the outfield only two months before the match.

Centurion groundsman Rudolph du Preez had the advantage of planting winter grass much earlier than Durban, with work starting in April, almost immediately after the 2015-16 season.

He said it was necessary to plant winter grass because fielders struggled on dry, dormant summer grass when the same two countries met in an One-Day International in August last year.

With virtually no rain falling on the South African Highveld during winter - and no rain predicted during the Test - Du Preez is confident that conditions will be suitable for Test cricket.

Centurion has been a fortress for South Africa in Test cricket, with the home side having won 16 of the 21 Tests at the ground.

Its only two losses was against England in a contrived result in 1999-2000, engineered by the late Hansie Cronje before he was banned from cricket because of his association with bookmakers, and against Australia in 2013-14.

The host goes into the match buoyed by the form shown by opening bowlers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander, both returning from injury, although they only bowled six overs each before rain intervened on the second day in Durban.

South Africa’s batting is a concern, however, with AB de Villiers missing because of injury and several players falling to loose shots in Durban.

New Zealand has an advantage in terms of match practice after playing and winning two Tests in Zimbabwe before coming to South Africa.

The teams: (from):

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt.), Dean Elgar, Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla, J-P Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Q. de Kock, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Piedt.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt.), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B-J Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.