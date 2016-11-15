A young person’s engagement with driving lessons brings forth a wealth of experiences

In ancient times, it was widely believed that a person who could control a horse would make a good administrator. The horse is one of the most intelligent animals, and establishing an equestrian connection proved one’s credentials. It is very similar to ‘Tsaheylu’, the term used in the award-winning movie, Avatar, to denote a bond, or more literally, a neural connection with the animal the Na’vi chose to use as a personal vehicle.

The skill quotient is considerably lowered when a person has to control the levers of a machine that may range from a Nano to a Hummer, and not a mouse or a tiger, as Hindu deities do. Yet, the challenge remains. A teacher of mine with a PhD in Physics once declared in class in exasperation that he found driving more difficult than rocket science!

My tryst with driving began only a couple of months ago, when I decided it was time to push my parentally imposed boundaries and exercise my constitutionally granted freedom of movement. I had no idea the driving lessons would turn out to be self-improvement lessons in more ways than one.

First, I became more conscious of the respect I felt for every being only after getting behind the wheel (although I still kill pests). Maybe, it was a sense of power over those poor pedestrians and buzzing motorcyclists (Yes, you are supposed to recollect the clichéd quote of Uncle Ben from Spiderman at this juncture).

Secondly, I was compelled to be quicker at making decisions, lest the cars behind starts blaring their horns. My sense of judgment also improved, while trying to wriggle through haphazardly moving vehicles and stray cattle, at that junction without a signal. This is what happens when certain governments decide to ban beef — it improves the judgment of people like me, who are hitting the roads for the first time.

Thirdly, my observation levels got a tad better. “Look at that guy with the red mohawk! That’s an interesting example to set for his little son by his side... (now in the air for a moment and then a jerk) ... How did I miss that hump in broad daylight! There’s probably something wrong with my vision. I must go for an eye check-up in the evening.”

Lastly, it taught me the virtues of humility. People with those ‘L’ boards are forced to be subservient on the roads and make way for not just Noddy, but every Tom, Dick and Harry. “Your highness, with all due respect, please pass while I wait for you to.” The most valuable lesson, however, was learning to enjoy the ride, with all the humps, potholes, glaring headlights, jaywalkers and four-legged beings!

If creativity is all about projecting a piece of your soul on to a medium, driving seems to be all about making the vehicle an extension of your soul. Ten days away from getting my driver’s licence, I’m now ready to wear black tinted glasses (for improved vision) and drive my way to independence on the high road of my twenties!

