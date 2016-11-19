People turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise in all the constituencies.

Polling to the Aravakuruchi, Thanjavur and Nellithope in Puducherry began on Saturday. People turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise in all the constituencies.

Polling for the two constituencies were countermanded during the May Assembly election due to distribution of cash to the voters.

Latest updates:

Polling is so far peaceful in Aravakuruchi, says Karur SP T.K Rajasekaran

Polling was stopped for half an hour at Malaikovilur in Aravakuruchi constituency due to malfunction of EVM. Polling had since resumed at the polling station.

Faulty EVMs in five booths were replaced before commencement of polling in Tiruparankundram Assembly constituency.

Polling in all 291 booths in Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency began without any delay says Madurai Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao

(AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar standing in a queue outside a booth in Nave ena Garden at Nellithope on Saturday. Photo: T. Singaravelou)

Mr Narayanasamy told reporters outside a polling booth that he would win by a huge majority.

(Senior citizen Abaranji (90), being helped by CRPF people after casting her vote at a booth at Koyavarpalayam during the by-election of Nellithope assembly constituency in Puducherry on Saturday. Photo. S.S. Kumar)

Polling continues peacefully in Thanjavur. Eight per cent polling at 8 am.

Brisk polling was also witnessed in Aravakuruchi, large turnout in many booths.

Big turnout of Muslim voters at Pallapatti in Aravakuruchi constituency, says an election official.

There are 2,68,516 voters including 1,30,146 male voters, 1,38,352 female voters while 18 voters belong to the Others category in Thanjavur. A total of 276 polling stations have been established in which polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

M.Rengasamy, AIADMK, and Anjugam Bhoopathy, DMK, are among main contenders in Thanjavur where 14 candidates are in fray.

In Aravakuruchi, 39 candidates are in fray including former Minister V.Senthil Balaji, AIADMK and K.C.Pallani Shamy, DMK.

Brisk polling in Tiruparankundram constituency. Today being Saturday, though officials expected polling to gain momentum later in the day, long queues are already seen in most booths.

In Nellithope, all the 26 booths in Nellithope witness heavy polling. People have been standing in booths from 6 a.m to exercise their franchise.

The AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Segar to cast vote in a booth at Naveena Garden at Nellithope around 8. 15 a.m.

Mr. Narayanasamy does not have vote in Nellithope.He is a registered voter in Raj Bhavan constituency.