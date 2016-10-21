Tamil Nadu

DMK retains candidates for Aravakurichi, Thanjavur constituencies

According to a DMK party release, K.C. Palanisamy would contest in Aravakurichi and Anjugam Bhoopathy in Thanjavur.

All three constituencies are going for polls on November 19 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 22.

DMK on Friday named its candidates for contesting polls for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies and for the bypoll in Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, scheduled on November 19.

According to a party release, K.C. Palanisamy would contest in Aravakurichi, Anjugam Bhoopathy in Thanjavur and P. Saravanan in Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies. Earlier in the day, senior DMK leaders held an interview with those who sought to contest from these constituencies.

It may be recalled that the candidates in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies were the same persons who the party had fielded in these constituencies before the polls for these seats were cancelled by the Election Commission of India following huge seizure of money.

Incidentally, AIADMK has also fielded V. Senthil Balaji and Rengasamy in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies — the same candidates which it had fielded before the elections were cancelled.

