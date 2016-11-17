By-poll: security beefed up in Tirupparankundram

Madurai City police have beefed up its police deployment in the city portion of the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency that is facing the by-polls on November 19.
Besides strengthening its 16 checkposts for checking of vehicles and to prevent violation of model code of conduct, 12 flying squads and as many quick reaction teams and six static surveillance teams, have been deployed in the constituency. These teams have Central Industrial Security Force personnel.
With complaints of distribution of cash to lure the voters, the city police have introduced foot patrol by two companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police along with local police even during odd hours to curb illegal activities, the Commissioner of Police, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, said.
All the police personnel who are voters and working in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency have been transferred out of the constituency.
One case of bribery has been registered in the run up to the by-poll.
Four persons have been bound down and lodged in Central prison for breaching the bond conditions within the stipulated period of time.
Voters can lodge complaints regarding violation of model code of conduct to police control room - 0452-2330100; 94981-81207 and the Election Cell - 0452-2344989.
City police Whatsapp Number is 83000-21100.
