Residents refuse to move out citing lack of compensation

Two persons were killed and five others injured on Monday when police opened fire to disperse protesters near the Kaziranga National Park. The Assam government had decided to carry out eviction in Banderdubi and Deochurchang areas under Kaliabor sub-division of Nagaon district after residents refused to move out citing lack of compensation.

Around 190 and 160 families were evicted from Banderdubi and Deochurchang, respectively.

The situation turned tense, with protesters squatting and resorting to stone-pelting. The security forces resorted to lathicharge and then opened fire to disperse them, a senior police official said.

Two persons were killed in the firing, including a woman. They were identified as Anjuma Khatun and Fakhruddin.

The five persons injured in the firing have been admitted to Jakhalabandha Health Centre. The authorities have pressed elephants, excavators and rollers into service to demolish the houses